Christina Blake, a 38-year-old woman from Wasilla, Alaska, has died after coming into contact with a plane's propeller at Big Lake Airport. Her sister has now remembered her as a “sweet sister” in a touching tribute.

Christina Blake died after an incident at Big Lake Airport in Alaska. (Facebook/ Katherine Faye) more less

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Blake was a mother. Her sister, Katherine Faye, shared photo of the two on Facebook, as per The New York Post. The pictures show them growing up, having fun on trips and hugging loved ones. “You will always be in my heart sweet sister of mine,” Faye wrote.

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“Give mom and grandma a hug for me, I'll be with you all one day," she added.

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What happened at the airport

As per a news release shared by Alaska State Troopers (AST) on Wednesday, November 25, AST was told about the incident just before 5pm local time on Tuesday, November 24.

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{{^usCountry}} According to People, Blake was driving a vehicle on the taxiway when a Taylorcraft F19 landed at the airport. The plane was moving from the runway to the taxiway and stopped to wait for her vehicle to move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to People, Blake was driving a vehicle on the taxiway when a Taylorcraft F19 landed at the airport. The plane was moving from the runway to the taxiway and stopped to wait for her vehicle to move. {{/usCountry}}

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“While the plane was stopped and waiting for the vehicle to move off the taxiway, Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane's propeller while it was stationary,” the news release said.

First responders reached the spot and tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot was not hurt, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said, according to Alaska Public Media (APM).

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What officials said

Austin McDaniel, Interim Deputy Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, told Alaska News Source (ANS) that authorities do not believe Blake walked into the propeller intentionally. He said she gestured toward the plane before approaching it and appeared to have no connection to the pilot, the aircraft or the airport

"So at this point, the Alaska State Troopers, kind of in coordination with the State Medical Examiner's Office, are going to determine what the female's cause and manner of death is. And our goal is to determine if any state criminal laws were violated that contributed to her death. So that's what our focus is on," McDaniel told ANS.

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"The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, they may be looking at things from the aspect of whether it's the airport or the pilot's actions or something to do with the aircraft," he added.