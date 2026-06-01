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Clashes in DR Congo town after deadly incursion

Clashes in DR Congo town after deadly incursion

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 12:31 am IST
AFP |
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Clashes broke out on Sunday in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo after at least seven people were killed in an attack by Islamic State-linked rebels, local and military sources told AFP.

Clashes in DR Congo town after deadly incursion

The mineral-rich region has been plagued by violence for more than 30 years from militias and other armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces formed by Ugandan rebels.

The ADF, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, is notorious for extreme violence against civilians and has carried out repeated massacres in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

ADF fighters launched an incursion overnight Saturday-Sunday between the localities of Ngadi and Mavivi, on the outskirts of the city of Beni in North Kivu, said Lieutenant Marc Elongo, a Congolese army spokesman in the region.

Six citizens had their throats cut and a soldier was killed "pursuing the enemy", he added.

"The enemy entered Ngadi at about 11:00 pm, here at the Pygmy camp. They killed six Pygmies," said Oswald Kambale, a local civil society group member.

But the joint operation has not ended attacks. Residents regularly accuse the military of failing to protect civilians.

str-clt/phz/tw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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