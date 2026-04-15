Claude, Yahoo down? How to solve API 500 error amid massive outage; company responds

Anthropic's Claude was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. As per Downdetector, a platform that reports on online outages, nearly 8000 users across the US were experiencing issues with the AI assistant. Meanwhile, a brief Yahoo outage was also reported. The Anthropic Claude logo arranged on a laptop in Forest Hills, New York, US (Bloomberg)

Claude's 500 API error Thousands of users reported intermittent API Error 500 (Internal Server Error) across claude.ai, the web interface, Claude Code, and related services. Anthropic shared an update on its server status page.

“We are seeing increased errors on Claude.ai, API, and Claude Code,” the first message read. It was followed with: “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

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How to fix or work around API 500 errors Here are the most effective troubleshooting steps while Anthropic works on the backend:

Check the official status page Visit status.claude.com first. If it shows “All Systems Operational” but you’re still getting 500 errors, the issue may be regional or intermittent.

Basic refresh and retry Refresh the page or restart your chat session.

Wait 30–60 seconds between attempts (exponential backoff helps avoid rate limits).

Try incognito/private browsing mode.

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Clear cache and restart Clear browser cache/cookies or app cache/data on mobile.

Force-close and relaunch the app or browser.

Restart your device and router.

Switch Networks / Disable VPN

Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Disable any VPN or proxy, as they can interfere with Anthropic’s routing.

Use alternatives or fallbacks Switch temporarily to another model/provider (eg GPT-4o or Gemini) via multi-model tools or wrappers.

Use old sessions or cached conversations if available.

Anthropic has not provided a specific ETA for full resolution today. Based on previous incidents, most major outages have been resolved within 2–10 hours once identified.