Gemini Personal Intelligence is live in India: 5 settings you should change immediately for better results

Planning a trip, digging up old emails, or finding that one photo you saved months ago, these everyday tasks just got easier. Google has rolled out Gemini’s Personal Intelligence in India, and it can now connect across apps like Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search to give more contextual answers. Gemini’s new Personal Intelligence feature could change how you use your phone. (Google) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

What is Gemini’s Personal Intelligence feature? Personal Intelligence is designed to make Gemini act less like a chatbot and more like a real assistant. Instead of giving generic responses, it can now pull information from across your Google apps and combine it into a single answer.

For instance, if you ask about an upcoming trip, Gemini can:

Check booking details from Gmail

Pull saved screenshots or notes from Google Photos

Suggest places based on your YouTube activity Google says the feature is designed to both retrieve specific details and reason across multiple sources. It can also show where the information comes from, so you can verify answers or ask follow-ups.

The feature is optional and turned off by default. Google adds that personal data is used to answer queries and isn’t directly used to train AI models, though limited interactions may help improve the system.

How to use Personal Intelligence on Gemini To enable Personal Intelligence:

Open the Gemini app

Go to Settings > Personal Intelligence

Tap Connected Apps and select what you want to link Once enabled, it works across Android, iOS, and web.

5 settings you should change immediately for better results 1. Turn on app connections (it’s off by default) Personal Intelligence only works when Gemini can access your data across apps. Without this, Gemini behaves like a regular chatbot and misses the whole point of the personalised feature.

2. Choose apps selectively (don’t just enable everything) Connect only what you need:

Gmail for bookings and emails

Photos for saved content

YouTube for recommendations 3. Check how Gemini is using your data Ask follow-up questions like “Where did you get this info from?” Check cited sources in responses. This helps you verify accuracy and understand how your data is being used.

4. Use temporary chats when you want privacy This feature allows you to switch to temporary chat mode if you wish to ask something generic or sensitive. This ensures Gemini doesn’t use your personal data or personalise responses.

5. Correct Gemini when it gets things wrong Personal Intelligence is still evolving and it can misinterpret your data. To improve the response quality:

Use the thumbs-down feedback option

Clarify your intent in follow-ups What changes for Google Gemini users in India? With the right setup, Gemini can save time by pulling information from multiple apps into one place. However, it’s still evolving, and results may not always be accurate.

The feature is rolling out to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in India, with wider access expected soon.