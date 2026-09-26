Clovis, New Mexico tornado warning update: ‘Radar tracked’ tornado seen near Cannon Air Force Base; scary visuals emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Clovis, New Mexico on September 25. The National Weather Service (NWS) noted that the warning was in effect till 8:45pm MDT or 10:45pm ET. A map was shared as well.

A tornado warning was sounded for Clovis, New Mexico on September 25. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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An update from a tornado tracking page noted that the warning was in effect for southeastern Curry County, New Mexico, including Clovis, Cannon Air Force Base, Ranchvale, and Portair. “A radar-tracked tornado was spotted near Cannon AFB and is moving northeast at 20 mph. If you're in this path, get to an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows right now, and if you're outside or in a mobile home, get to sturdy shelter immediately,” the update noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite fears, there is no confirmed twister on ground yet. Mayor Mike Morris of Clovis announced “The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Tornado Warning for our area. You are hearing the tornado sirens in Clovis right now. Please take shelter immediately and move to your safe place. Stay away from windows and remain sheltered until the warning has passed. Please take this warning seriously, stay safe, and help make sure those around you are aware.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite fears, there is no confirmed twister on ground yet. Mayor Mike Morris of Clovis announced “The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Tornado Warning for our area. You are hearing the tornado sirens in Clovis right now. Please take shelter immediately and move to your safe place. Stay away from windows and remain sheltered until the warning has passed. Please take this warning seriously, stay safe, and help make sure those around you are aware.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, another person shared photos from the storm that hit Clovis a day back.

“Clovis pics of the storm yesterday and today! And more to come y’all be safe out there,” they wrote.

Clovis tornado: Scary visuals emerge

One person shared an alleged photo of the oncoming tornado.

A person who shared this photo elsewhere on Facebook, remarked “CLOVIS TORNADO!! This one is over by Ned Houk Park! Also one spotted by CAFB.”

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Another alleged photo also showed a twister in the night sky.

Many others shared alleged photos of the tornado.

“On base,” one person wrote. Another shared an alleged photo of the twister over a field.

A storm chasers page also shared a set of photos of the oncoming tornado.

“Pictures of the Clovis tornado coming in! Hope everyone is safe!,” they wrote.

Residents complained that the tornado warning came even as Clovis was reeling from flooding.

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Clovis residents express fears amid tornado warning

Residents expressed fears online amid the tornado warning. “Tornado incoming??!,” one asked on a community page. Another added “I got a warning alert on my phone.” While one wondered if they were going to be okay, another asked if there was a confirmed touchdown.

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“Just drove from base… intense,” another added, while one noted they had heard sirens. Some residents also recounted that the lightning was scary even as others offered prayers.

A later update from a meteorologist noted “The original tornado near Cannon AFB has occluded and lifted, the supercell is cycling with a low-precipitation hook visible on radar. It could try to produce over Clovis, New Mexico, but at this time there is no tornado.”