Cole Davison update: Missing 17-year-old Needham boy found after extensive search in Massachusetts

A 17-year-old boy from Needham, Massachusetts, who had been the subject of a widespread search since Wednesday night, has been located, police confirmed Friday.

A widespread search for 17-year-old Cole Davison ended Friday when police found him at Boston’s South Station. (Needham Police)

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Cole Davison was found at Boston's South Station, bringing an end to an extensive search involving local and state law enforcement agencies. Authorities said he will receive medical attention at a nearby hospital.

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The discovery of Davison at South Station on Friday brought the search to a conclusion. Police have asked the public to respect the family's privacy as he receives medical care and focuses on his well-being.

Needham Police Department issues statement

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Needham Police Department expressed relief over the news.

"The Needham Police Department is incredibly relieved and happy to share that Cole Davison has been located and will be receiving care from medical professionals at a local hospital," police posted. "We ask that everyone respect his family’s privacy as they focus on his care and well-being."

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The search for Davison began near his home `on South Street before expanding to several locations throughout the community.

Police officers and search teams covered multiple areas, including sections of the Charles River, while K9 units searched residential neighborhoods and wooded locations. A Massachusetts State Police helicopter also provided aerial assistance during the operation.

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Davison had last been seen on Wednesday night. His grandmother told authorities that he had never previously left home on his own, raising concerns about his disappearance.

During the search operation, police emphasized that the teenager's disappearance was unusual and that there were no signs suggesting a threat to the community. Authorities stated that there was "no indication he is armed, he has made no threats toward anyone, and there is no known danger to the public."

Police also shared a photograph of Davison taken on Wednesday night, when he was last seen. He was wearing a blue-and-gold flannel jacket at the time.

Police urged public to stay away from search areas

During the search, authorities requested that members of the public avoid independently joining the operation.

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Police explained that additional people entering the search areas could disrupt the thermal imaging equipment being used by search teams to locate the missing teenager.