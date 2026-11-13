Medical helicopter crashes with 3 crew members on board near Lone Wolf in Kiowa County; one injured

A medical helicopter carrying three crew members crashed early Friday morning near Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, leaving one person injured, authorities confirmed. A helicopter operated by a Texas-based medical transport company crashed near Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, early Friday with three crew members aboard (UnSplash)

According to Kiowa County Sheriff Joe Janz, emergency officials received a report of the crash at approximately 3:30 a.m. The aircraft went down about one mile north of Lone Wolf, west of Boundary Road. All three crew members were on board when the incident occurred, and one injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, News 9 reported.

Authorities said the helicopter belonged to a medical transportation company headquartered in Childress, Texas. The aircraft was heading back to its Texas base when the crash happened. However, officials have not yet identified the hospital from which the helicopter was returning.

Also Read: Trump administration directs federal agencies to move to English-only, ditch foreign-language materials

State and Federal investigators respond The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has assumed responsibility for the crash site. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are also expected to arrive as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that both state and federal authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Multiple emergency teams assist Several emergency response agencies were involved in the operation, including the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office, Kiowa County Emergency Management, Hobart Police Department, Lone Wolf Fire Department, Hobart Fire Department, Sinor EMS and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials have not released any information regarding what caused the helicopter to crash. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected as authorities continue examining the incident.