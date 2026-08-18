Colombia's new housing minister has come under fire after it emerged that he took his family on a Caribbean holiday while the country was reeling from a devastating earthquake that left thousands homeless.

Colombian minister under fire over sunny holiday post-quake

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The August 10 earthquake, which left nearly 300 people dead in western Colombia, struck just three days after right-wing President Abelardo de la Espriella took office.

The 7.4-magnitude tremor was the most powerful in Colombia in nearly half a century.

Over the weekend, photos and videos emerged of Housing Minister Jaime Andres Beltran relaxing on a beach in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta.

The left-wing opposition said it would bring a motion of no-confidence in the minister for taking leave at such a critical time.

Nearly 27,000 homes were destroyed in the quake and many survivors are now sleeping in the open, on mattresses or makeshift beds.

The minister on Monday attempted to swat away the criticism of his trip, writing on X that he was "not on holidays" but merely "sharing a few hours with my wife and children, whom I had not seen for days" and had "immediately" afterwards resumed work on post-quake reconstruction.

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{{^usCountry}} A week after the disaster, hopes of finding any survivors under the rubble have dwindled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A week after the disaster, hopes of finding any survivors under the rubble have dwindled. {{/usCountry}}

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The focus has shifted to the emerging humanitarian crisis on the streets of Cali, Pereira and other quake-hit areas, which have been transformed into open-air refugee camps.

The quake has been a baptism of fire for political newcomer De la Espriella.

Last week, he toured the region and announced rent subsidies for families who lost their homes.

He also called on his ally, US President Donald Trump, to suspend tariffs on Colombian goods to give the economy a boost.

But he was criticized on Sunday for tossing footballs marked "Sign for the homeland," his campaign slogan, from his armored vehicle on a visit to an area near the quake's epicenter.

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