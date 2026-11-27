Comedian and actor Tim Robinson has launched a furious attack on a Southern California police department on social media, branding officers “dirty pigs” in a series of profane comments posted beneath a tribute to a police dog killed in the line of duty.

Tim Robinson posted profane criticism of Burbank police beneath a tribute to K-9 Spike, who was killed while helping officers search for an armed suspect. (Burbank Police Department) more less

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The I Think You Should Leave and The Chair Company star targeted the official Instagram account of the Burbank Police Department earlier this week, taking issue with a memorial post honouring K-9 Spike.

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The post, published on 22 November, marked the first anniversary of the police dog's death after he was shot by an armed suspect who fled during a traffic stop in November 2025.

Robinson's comments quickly turned hostile, with the comedian accusing officers of exploiting the animal and forcing it into a dangerous situation.

Tim Robinson calls officers ‘dirty pigs’ over K-9 tribute

In one of his comments beneath the department's memorial video, Robinson wrote: “Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs.”

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{{^usCountry}} The comedian continued his criticism in subsequent messages, arguing that Spike should never have been placed in a position where his life was at risk. “F— you dirty pigs,” he wrote in another comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comedian continued his criticism in subsequent messages, arguing that Spike should never have been placed in a position where his life was at risk. “F— you dirty pigs,” he wrote in another comment. {{/usCountry}}

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He later added: “Trying to drum up emotion for a dog y’all forced to work. Classic dumb pig s—!”

Robinson also directed criticism at a particular officer by name.

When his earlier comments were no longer visible beneath the post, the actor returned to the discussion and accused the department of deliberately removing his remarks.

“You took my comments down?!!!! What are you trying to hide pigs??!! What about transparency???” he wrote.

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Police deny deleting comedian's Instagram comments

The Burbank Police Department has rejected suggestions that it removed Robinson's comments from its Instagram page.

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Responding to Fox News Digital, a department spokesperson explained that the police force does not routinely delete comments posted beneath its social media content.

“The Burbank Police Department does not delete comments from its social media posts. However, Instagram has its own policies and procedures that may automatically hide comments identified as derogatory, offensive, or otherwise in violation of the platform’s guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

The representative also pointed out that Instagram users can report content they consider inappropriate, potentially prompting the platform to review and hide it.

“Additionally, any Instagram user may report a comment they believe violates those guidelines, which may result in Instagram reviewing and hiding the content,” the spokesperson added.

Who was K-9 Spike, the police dog at the centre of the row?

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Spike was a four-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with the Burbank Police Department for approximately two years.

The dog was wearing a ballistic vest when he was fatally shot while assisting officers in the search for an armed suspect who had fled following a traffic stop in November 2025.

His death prompted the department to honour his service with a memorial video marking the first anniversary of the incident.

Past clash between Tim Robinson, Burbank police

The latest confrontation is not the first time Robinson has publicly clashed with the Burbank Police Department.

In an Instagram exchange on 7 October, the comedian also criticised the force, describing its officers as “dirty cops” and “scu*bag pigs”.

The department initially responded to his remarks with a crying-face emoji.

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Robinson then accused officers of mistreating local residents, writing: “maybe don’t constantly harass and brutalize the community!”

The police department subsequently said it was “open to discussion”, prompting the comedian to share a link to a Fox 11 Los Angeles report concerning allegations of police brutality made by Aerin Robinson following his arrest in October 2025.

Dispute over Aerin Robinson's arrest and alleged police brutality

The report focused on allegations made by Aerin Robinson, who accused Burbank police officers of using excessive force during his arrest.

Body-camera footage of the incident showed a man with a bloodied face being struck with a stun gun.

Aerin Robinson had initially been stopped on suspicion of drug possession and resisting arrest. However, the case was dismissed by a judge following the preliminary hearing, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

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During the Instagram exchange, Tim Robinson questioned why the department was unwilling to discuss the allegations publicly.

The police department responded that it was aware of the claims but could not comment because of ongoing legal proceedings. “We’re aware of the allegations. We don’t comment on pending litigation,” the department said.

It also encouraged the comedian to understand the use of oleoresin capsicum, commonly known as OC spray, as one of the force options available to officers.

Robinson remained critical, suggesting that the department had a recurring problem with the use of excessive force.

“it’s hard to keep track of cuz yall got a lot of beating allegations,” he wrote.