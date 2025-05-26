Comic book icon Peter David dies months after GoFundMe launched for medical expenses

Peter David, the acclaimed comic book writer best known for his work on Spider-Man, Aquaman, and The Incredible Hulk, has died at the age of 68. While the exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, David had faced a prolonged battle with serious health issues, including kidney disease. Peter David died at the age of 68.(X)

The news was confirmed by science fiction writer and longtime friend Keith DeCandido, who shared a tribute on Facebook: "Just got the news that Peter David finally lost his rather lengthy battle with his failing physical form last night. Over the last three-and-a-half decades, he has been a respected creator, a good friend, a valued colleague, and a generally wonderful person.”

GoFundMe

David's passing comes just months after a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover his mounting medical expenses. The fundraiser revealed the extent of his health challenges, stating, “Peter's health issues continue to be a challenge. He has been in recovery now for three years! Peter is steadily improving - even with his kidney disease, minor surgeries, and some recent small strokes. But Medicaid, which had been taking care of his Long Term Disability, has just dropped him. As a result, medical care and living expenses are mounting beyond current control.”

The GoFundMe campaign raised over $117,000 in donations.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen O’Shea David, and his daughters, Ariel, Shana, Gwen, and Caroline.

Tributes

In the wake of his passing, fans and fellow creators have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes.

One person wrote, “We lost another great in the comic book world, PETER DAVID. I remember all his excellent work and loved what he and Amanda did on this series. They shared a silly sense of humor that made every page of this series come alive. The amazing work will live on. Rest in Peace.”

Another wrote, “Peter David was one of the titans of comics. Smart as a whip and phenomenally talented, he gave the world so many exceptional books that helped shaped my youth and so many others. I’ll never forget reading a book of his for the first time. We’ve lost one of the greats today.”