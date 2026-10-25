‘Confirmed tornado touchdown’ causes destruction in Santa Fe; knocked-down trees, structural damage and torn-off roofs reported

A tornado caused significant damage in Santa Fe on Saturday night, October 24, the city said, according to KOAT Action News 7. Residents reported knocked-down trees, structural damage, torn-off roofs, and debris strewn about. Emergency services reportedly responded to the area of Rancho Siringo and Camino Chueco.

What we know about the storm

‘Confirmed tornado touchdown’ causes destruction in Santa Fe (Pexel - representational image)

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The city urged residents to stay indoors and avoid the affected areas so emergency and rescue personnel can respond. With rain and storms continuing Saturday night, arroyos, drainage channels, streambeds, flooded streets and areas with running water were highlighted.

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Amid a severe thunderstorm that also brought hail and strong winds to the city, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a tornado warning for northeastern Santa Fe County at 7:01 pm, Saturday. A while later, there was a “confirmed tornado touchdown in the neighborhood of Rancho Siringo,” city spokesperson Peter Olson said, per Santa Fe New Mexican.

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{{^usCountry}} Olson revealed that some motorists were stranded on Interstate 25 and there was a swift water rescue taking place along the Santa Fe River. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Olson revealed that some motorists were stranded on Interstate 25 and there was a swift water rescue taking place along the Santa Fe River. {{/usCountry}}

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Storm chaser and weather photographer Nick Krasznavolgyi said in an X post, “It seems that a tornado occurred in Santa Fe, New Mexico this evening around 7 PM MDT. A supercell moved through the area with a distinct velocity couplet, while a webcam image captured a distinct funnel cloud looming over the city. Structural damage has also been reported in the area.”

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Meanwhile, journalist Zach Rael said, “I’m receiving damage reports after a tornado-warned storm moved through Santa Fe around 7 p.m. Saturday. These photos show extensive damage to a home and the surrounding neighborhood near Camino Carlos Rey and Siringo Road.”

A time-lapse video of the storm has also surfaced on X.