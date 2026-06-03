Albuquerque fire: Recycling yard blaze causes Broadway closure; scary videos show smoke across South Valley

A massive fire broke out at a recycling yard in Albuquerque in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday. Smoke was seen across South Valley, as per reports. Bernalillo County firefighters were hard at work to douse the fire in Albuquerque. (Facebook/Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue)

The blaze also led to Broadway being closed between Rio Bravo and Prosperity Avenue. A fire had previously broken out in this yard – Town Recycling – on May 23, authorities noted.

Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue updated in a statement “Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue is currently responding to a fire at the same recycling yard involved in the May 23 incident. The facility is located off Broadway Boulevard, south of Rio Bravo Boulevard.” They added “A total of 11 apparatus and 40 personnel are assigned to the incident. Additional support is being provided by Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Due to smoke impacting the surrounding area, residents are advised to turn off evaporative (swamp) coolers to help prevent smoke from being drawn into their homes.”

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Authorities also urged the public to avoid the area. Photos showed firefighters hard at work to control the fanning flames.