Bakersfield update: Bomb threat, hostage situation at Chase bank; first details on suspect as scary videos emerge

A hostage situation is unfurling at the Chase bank branch in downtown Bakersfield in Kern County, California on Tuesday even as bomb threats were made. Bakersfield Police Department noted “We are on scene at the Chase Bank Building on Chester Avenue and 17th Street for a confirmed bomb threat. Please stay out of the downtown area. Road closures are in effect and will remain in effect until further notice.”

The standoff has been going on for some time now. Others shared scary visuals from the scene as well.

Heavy police presence could be seen in a video shared and the area was taped off as well. Here's all you need to know about the suspect.

Bakersfield bomb threat, hostage situation: Suspect details The individual has been described as a suspected bank robber, as per New York Post. He reportedly has bombs strapped to his body and took a hostage.

Officers had cleared the area and shut down streets after the attempted heist. The man reportedly had a bomb strapped to his torso. The publication noted cops confirm that the suspect had at least one person as his hostage.

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The name of the individual has not been released. “An unidentified male subject is currently barricaded with an unknown number of members of our community. Every single resource is at this site’s disposal,” Sergeant Eric Celedon of the Bakersfield Police Department said to ABC 23.

The FBI and Homeland Security are assisting in the case. Police were notified at around 1pm that the man had made a threat at the bank. FBI Sacramento said “FBI Sacramento is aware of the crisis in progress near the corner of 17th Street and Chester Ave. in Bakersfield, California, and are sending resources to assist @BakersfieldPD. Please avoid the area.”

Chase bank is now surrounded by cops and the public have been asked to avoid the area. Many of the city buildings have been placed under lockdown as a precaution while the situation is being handled. This includes City Hall North, City Hall South, the Development Services Building, and Bakersfield Police Headquarters.

As per reports, apart from multiple police cars, there's at least one tactical vehicle, multiple emergency responders, and a police command center vehicle. Hostages are fine for now, as per reports as negotiations continue.

Bakersfield hostage situation, bomb threat: Reactions pour in The situation in Bakersfield is unfolding at a time when polling is going on for the California governor race. One person took note of this and wrote on X “Bakersfield is predominantly Republican. They have a primary today. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence this bank robber hostage bomb threat situation kicked off today…on primary day…in Bakersfield…a republican area of CA.”

Another person noted “We were sent home as a precautionary measure by our superintendent. Apparently, there is a hostage situation and bomb threat at one of the KCSOS downtown locations at the corner of Chester Avenue and 17th St. ￼I pray everyone involved makes it home safe.”