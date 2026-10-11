Tornado touchdown in Clayton, NC? Latest radar as warnings issued for Johnston and Wake counties
Radar images shared by local residents and storm chasers showed a possible tornado near Clayton, North Carolina.
A tornado warning remains in effect for Johnston and Wake counties in North Carolina until 2 p.m. EDT Sunday.
Radar images shared by local residents and storm chasers showed a possible tornado near Clayton. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) has not confirmed a tornado touchdown.
In its latest update, issued at 1:13 p.m. EDT, the NWS said, "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Clayton, or 11 miles northwest of Smithfield, moving northeast at 35 mph."
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More