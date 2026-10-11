Tornado in Fayetteville, NC? Latest radar updates as warning continues for Cumberland County

Update (12:12 p.m. EDT) : Latest radar images suggest a possible tornado north of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Several storm chasers have shared radar images showing signs of possible tornadic activity. However, neither the National Weather Service nor local authorities have confirmed a tornado touchdown.

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Initial report: Tornado Watch 680 was issued for Cumberland County and other parts of North Carolina, with the watch initially set to remain in effect until 5 p.m. EDT.

Is there a tornado touchdown in Fayetteville? Radar indicated rotation in a storm moving through western Cumberland County, including the Fayetteville area. However, there was no confirmed tornado touchdown in the information available at the time.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Raleigh, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Raeford at 11:36 a.m. EDT and was moving northeast at 40 mph.

Which areas could be affected? The NWS said the storm was expected to approach Fayetteville and Fort Bragg around 11:40 a.m. EDT, followed by Pope Army Airfield around 11:45 a.m.

Other communities in the storm's path included Spring Lake, Silver City, Rockfish, Hope Mills and Bonnie Doone.

The warning also covered Interstate 95 between mile markers 44 and 49.

NWS warns of dangerous conditions The NWS warned, “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

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Tornado Watch 680 The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 680 for 10 counties across southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. The watch is in effective until 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Which counties are under the tornado watch? In North Carolina, the watch covers six counties: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson.

In South Carolina, the watch includes four counties: Dillon, Horry, Marion and Marlboro.

Full list of affected cities and communities Several cities and communities across the two states are included in the watch, including Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Lumberton, Conway, Leland, Southport, Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Bennettsville, Dillon, Marion, Mullins and Surf City.

Other affected communities include Bladenboro, Boiling Spring Lakes, Burgaw, Chadbourn, Garden City, Lake Waccamaw, Little River, Long Beach, McColl, Oak Island, Red Hill, Socastee, Sunset Beach and Tabor City.