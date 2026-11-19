Saudi officials told allies that the conflict in Yemen with Iran-backed Houthi rebels could last for another six months, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter, as the U.S. military withdrew an aircraft carrier from the Middle East. Conflict in Yemen could stretch for months, US withdraws an aircraft carrier and other Mideast news

The diplomat, who wasn't authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that the kingdom is making the case that the military alliance working to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen must inflict heavier losses on the Houthis before it can begin credible talks with the rebel group.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet said the Japan-based USS George Washington has returned from the Middle East and is back to “conducting routine operations” in the area.

In addition, Iran has stepped up attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbors and the amount of crude oil being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have fallen since the start of November as Iran has increased its attacks on shipping.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here.

The kingdom continues to make the case to allies that U.S. military support could help change the course of the war in the Saudi-led coalition’s favor, the diplomat said. But thus far, U.S. President Donald Trump has resisted the push from his ally for U.S. strikes on the Houthis.

The Iranian-backed Houthis control a significant swath of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa, and have made territorial gains along the Red Sea coast in the current conflagration. They’ve also rattled the kingdom with missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi infrastructure, including on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and energy infrastructure.

— By Aamer Madhani

The Saudi-led coalition said Wednesday it launched a major air attack across the rebel-held territories in Yemen targeting Houthi ballistic missile warehouses and drone workshops. The Houthis said the attack killed at least 17 people, including at a sponge factory in Hodeida.

Renewed conflict in Yemen has killed at least 64 children since September when fighting escalated between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed government forces, UNICEF said Wednesday.

UNICEF said in a statement that 64 other children had been injured in fighting in the provinces of Taiz and Lahj in the southwestern part of the country since Sept. 3. The agency estimated that 174,000 children were displaced between Sept. 3 and Nov. 10.

The U.S. military is down to two aircraft carriers in the Middle East with the departure of the USS George Washington from the region.

The development comes just two days after the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East, briefly bringing the number of carriers in the waters off Iran to three.

The USS George H.W. Bush, which arrived in the region in April, is still in the area as well.

The Iranian army said it targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait with drones early Wednesday, triggering air defense alerts in the oil-rich Gulf country for the first time in weeks.

The army said it attacked air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment.

Kuwait’s army said its air defenses intercepted drone attacks but did not immediately report any damage. Bahrain’s army also said its defense systems had repelled several Iranian attacks.

The amount of crude oil being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have fallen since the start of November as Iran has increased its attacks on shipping. But substantial amounts of Mideast crude continue to reach a global economy that is increasingly well supplied with oil.

Crude flows counting only the strait are down to 8.5 million barrels per day, or 50% of prewar levels achieved at the start of November, according to preliminary figures through Monday from marine data firm Kpler. Those numbers, however, could rise in coming days, Kpler said in a media briefing Wednesday.

Oil coming by all available routes out of the Mideast — including both a US-protected tanker route through the strait near the coast of Oman and the pipelines that skirt the strait — amounted to 15 million barrels a day in the same period, according to Kpler, or around 64% of prewar flows, down from 97% of prewar supplies in October.

Despite uncertainty over Middle East flows, oil prices have fallen in the wake of a report Friday from the International Energy Agency, which expects the global oil market to be oversupplied in the current quarter for the first time since the start of the Iran war due to continuing Mideast supplies and falling demand.

Tanker operators and crews willing to risk using the U.S. route transit the strait at night with radio location systems and mobile phones off to avoid Iranian attack. They then transfer oil to other tankers waiting in the Gulf of Oman, who ship it to customers in Asia and return into the Persian Gulf to repeat the process.

That has kept oil flowing, but at enormous cost due to skyrocketing rates for chartering tankers. And shipments of other key energy products such as liquefied natural gas and diesel remain well below prewar levels.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said one crew member was missing and 11 others were injured in an attack on one of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. In a statement Wednesday, it did not identify the vessel or say who was responsible.

Video shared on social media showed flames engulfing what appeared to be the same tanker, with a thick plume of black smoke rising hundreds of feet above it. The crew abandoned the vessel after the strike.

An Israeli court on Wednesday extended the detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, by six months. He has been held without charge or trial since his arrest in December 2024 under Israel’s policy of “administrative detention.”

In Gaza, separate strikes killed three Palestinians on Wednesday. Israel’s military said it targeted Hamas militants in Gaza City and in Al Mughraqa, in central Gaza, but was unaware of a drone strike that killed one person in Deir al-Balah, also in central Gaza.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

Ezzidin and Magdy reported from Cairo and McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany. reporters Konstantin Toropin and Madhani contributed to this report from Washington.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.