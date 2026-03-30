Controversy explained: Elizabeth Warren vs MrBeast over teen banking app

Senator Elizabeth Warren is now asking MrBeast many tough questions. She sent a formal letter to his company called Beast Industries. The senator is worried about his new banking app for teens. File photo of MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson (AP)

Beast Industries recently bought a financial technology company named Step. Step helps children and teens manage their money through an app. Warren wants to know if the app will push crypto.

The YouTuber has a massive following of young people today. Lawmakers are watching this new move into finance very closely. They want to protect young fans from making big money mistakes. The senator believes this acquisition needs a lot more federal oversight.

Concerns grow over how Step app talks to children Step published a video about talking to parents about crypto. This video coaches kids on how to pressure their own parents. Senator Warren says this is a risk for young families now. The app allegedly gives children scripts to use with their parents. "Step published resources encouraging kids to pressure their parents," Warren wrote.

MrBeast previously spoke about his own huge wins in cryptocurrency. He once made a million-dollar bet on Bitcoin in 2021. Some crypto investments gave him 20 or 30 times his money. The senator has not accused the YouTuber of any illegal acts. She only wants more information about how the company works.

A banking partner with a history of missing money Warren is also flagging a partner called Evolve Bank and Trust. This bank was part of a bankruptcy case last year. A court found that 96 million dollars in funds were missing. The Federal Reserve also took action against this specific bank. Beast Industries says they want to help the next generation. "Our primary motivation is to improve the financial future," a spokesman said. They want to make sure the app follows all federal laws. MrBeast Financial applied for a new trademark for credit products recently. This application mentions the word “cryptocurrency” at least four different times. The 27-year-old creator is now a major player in banking. He is set to expand his reach into credit and loans.

By Prabhat Dwivedi