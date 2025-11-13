CEO spots Elizabeth Warren with Zohran Mamdani from office window, netizens call it 'Typical Indian neighbour behaviour'

A social media post by the co-founder and CEO of fintech company Extend has caught the internet’s attention after he shared an unusual moment spotted from his office window. Taking to X, Kushal Byatnal wrote that Extend’s New York office is located “directly across the street” from the campaign headquarters of the city’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani. The pic shows Warren and Mamdani engaged in a conversation. (X/@kushalbyatnal)

In his post, Byatnal said that his team members glanced out of the window after their daily stand-up meeting and were surprised to spot US Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mamdani “in a deep debate” inside the office across the street. He also shared a photo taken through the window, showing Warren and Mamdani engaged in a conversation.

“Our office is directly across the street from Mamdani's campaign HQ. We looked over after standup today and surprise, Elizabeth Warren and Mamdani in a deep debate,” the CEO wrote. He added that the team was “tempted to put up a sign petitioning for Extend to take over doc processing for NYC,” a reference to the company’s business in digital documentation tools.

Take a look below:

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users turning the moments into a thread of jokes and commentary.

“Two of America’s favorite Indians in the same room, nice,” one user wrote.

Another quipped, “Debating who has to pay for lunch,” jokingly wrote another.

A third user added, “Typical indian neighbour behaviour lol,” quipped a third user.

When will Mamdani officially become mayor?

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York earlier this month, beating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. At 34, the democratic socialist is set to make history as the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first mayor of South Asian descent, and the first to be born in Africa. He will also be the youngest person to lead New York in more than 100 years.

Mamdani will officially take office at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2026, marking the traditional midnight transition for New York City mayors under the city charter. The ceremony is expected to include remarks from Mamdani, outgoing mayor Eric Adams, along with Governor Kathy Hochul and prominent congressional leaders.