Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Conway shooting: Shots fired at 5th Avenue Park, police respond

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 14, 2025 07:35 AM IST

A shooting has been reported at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, Arkansas. Videos from the scene show parkgoers fleeing in panic.

A shooting has been reported at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, Arkansas, prompting a heavy police presence in the area. Authorities have yet to release information regarding a suspect or the number of people injured. According to KATV, the Conway Police Department and other agencies have urged people to avoid the area.

A shooting has been reported at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, Arkansas.(UnSplash)
A shooting has been reported at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, Arkansas.(UnSplash)

“The Conway Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, is currently investigating a shooting that occurred near 5th Avenue Park. We are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available,” the Conway Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Videos from the scene show parkgoers fleeing in panic after shots were fired.

Several witnesses reported the shooting on Facebook shortly after it occurred.

“There’s been a shootout this evening in Conway at one of the parks. We were out and saw the massive police response but were already home before we found out what happened. I’m seeing reports of 6 victims and that they’ve requested medflight. This is a park w/ one of the splashpads that we’ve been to with Spencer a couple of times. All of our parks are really nice family friendly places. This makes me sick to my stomach. Pray for our city,” one person wrote.

Another reported, “Anyone know what’s happening near E Sixth Street? Tons of ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars.”

A third witness reported, “Shootout at park in Conway, Arkansas at least 5 people hit you can see Fire & Mems trying to save a few people.”

Another witness wrote, “I was there. they starting shooting right next to me. two people are dead as of right now there’s been i think 4 shot.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Conway shooting: Shots fired at 5th Avenue Park, police respond
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On