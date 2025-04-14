Conway shooting: Shots fired at 5th Avenue Park, police respond

A shooting has been reported at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, Arkansas, prompting a heavy police presence in the area. Authorities have yet to release information regarding a suspect or the number of people injured. According to KATV, the Conway Police Department and other agencies have urged people to avoid the area. A shooting has been reported at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, Arkansas.(UnSplash)

“The Conway Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, is currently investigating a shooting that occurred near 5th Avenue Park. We are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available,” the Conway Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Videos from the scene show parkgoers fleeing in panic after shots were fired.

Several witnesses reported the shooting on Facebook shortly after it occurred.

“There’s been a shootout this evening in Conway at one of the parks. We were out and saw the massive police response but were already home before we found out what happened. I’m seeing reports of 6 victims and that they’ve requested medflight. This is a park w/ one of the splashpads that we’ve been to with Spencer a couple of times. All of our parks are really nice family friendly places. This makes me sick to my stomach. Pray for our city,” one person wrote.

Another reported, “Anyone know what’s happening near E Sixth Street? Tons of ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars.”

A third witness reported, “Shootout at park in Conway, Arkansas at least 5 people hit you can see Fire & Mems trying to save a few people.”

Another witness wrote, “I was there. they starting shooting right next to me. two people are dead as of right now there’s been i think 4 shot.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information