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Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff breaks silence on alleged gang rape of studen, ‘My heart aches when I think of…’

Cornell's president Michael Kotlikoff spoke out about the alleged gang rape of a student at a fraternity house in 2024, calling it “deeply disturbing.”

Published on: Oct 4, 2026, 11:24:08 IST
By Sumanti Sen
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Cornell's president spoke out about the alleged gang rape of a student at a fraternity house in 2024, calling it “deeply disturbing” on Saturday, October 3. Michael Kotlikoff also pledged greater transparency amid increasing outrage over the school’s handling of the case.

Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff breaks silence on gang rape allegations (REUTERS/Lauren Petracca/File Photo) (REUTERS)
Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff breaks silence on gang rape allegations (REUTERS/Lauren Petracca/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Kotlikoff said in an eight-minute video message to the Cornell community that the past week was one of the most difficult in the university’s history.

“My heart aches when I think of what she experienced,” Kotlikoff said, per the Ottumwa Courier. “It raises heartbreaking and troubling issues about sexual assault, dehumanization and aspects of party culture, alcohol and drug use.”

Deep Dive

What allegations are being made in the Cornell University gang rape case?

The allegations involve a woman who claims she was gang-raped by multiple fraternity members at a Cornell University fraternity house in 2024. She alleges she was incapacitated by drugs, which influenced her ability to consent.

Why is there increasing scrutiny over Cornell's response to the assault allegations?

Cornell's response has faced scrutiny due to perceived inadequacies in communication and investigative processes regarding the allegations, leading to frustrations and calls for greater transparency and change in institutional policies.

How is the investigation into the Cornell gang rape case being conducted?

The investigation has been taken over by New York Attorney General Letitia James, after Governor Kathy Hochul expressed concerns over the initial handling of the case by the local district attorney. The process will involve gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses over several months.
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Also Read | Cornell rape case: NY governor hands probe to special prosecutor, removes DA Houten, ‘It has undercut my faith’

Kotlikoff reaffirmed his commitment to supporting an independent review of Cornell's handling of the case that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for. He added that the school's Board of Trustees would announce details next week.

In recent days, Cornell came under scrutiny over its response to allegations that the woman was sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members in 2024. The woman is identified as Jane Doe in court documents. She has sued the university and seven former students.

During a student assembly hearing Thursday where students got the opportunity to voice their concerns, many speakers called for Kotlikoff’s resignation. The president acknowledged frustration that Cornell has not communicated enough, adding that it led to mistrust. While citing “real legal and privacy limits” on what the university can disclose, he promised there would be greater transparency and more opportunities for students, parents and others to engage with university leaders.

Also Read | Cornell rape case exposes sexual violence at US colleges

Kotlikoff called for a “serious look at the role of fraternities and sororities in campus life.

“Being part of a group can never diminish individual responsibility for our own actions, for how we treat others or for speaking up when someone may be at risk,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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