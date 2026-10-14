Cornell suspends fraternity parties, brings in state police amid scrutiny over 2024 rape allegations

Cornell University has suspended parties and social events at fraternity houses for the rest of the 2026-27 academic year and plans to involve New York State Police in investigating campus sex crime allegations.

Cornell has suspended fraternity parties, expanded student support and brought New York State Police into its response to campus sexual assault allegations.. REUTERS/Lauren Petracca/File Photo (REUTERS)

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University President Michael Kotlikoff announced the measures on Tuesday, October 13, following growing criticism of the university’s handling of a 2024 sexual assault case.

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The new rules also include immediate emergency suspension for fraternity chapters that violate the university’s zero-tolerance policy.

In a letter to the campus community, Kotlikoff said the restrictions would give the university time to review fraternity life and decide how it could continue safely.

Cornell University bans fraternity parties for the academic year

The suspension covers parties and other social events at houses affiliated with Cornell’s Interfraternity Council, which has more than 20 active fraternities.

The university also plans to work with students and faculty experts to develop safer social activities outside the traditional fraternity party scene. Kotlikoff said Cornell would provide funding to support these efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} The university is also adding a case manager to its Office of Civil Rights to help students who report sexual misconduct understand the reporting and support process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university is also adding a case manager to its Office of Civil Rights to help students who report sexual misconduct understand the reporting and support process. {{/usCountry}}

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Kotlikoff said the changes were an initial step towards addressing the problems raised by the case.

Also Read: Cornell 7 case timeline: From 2024 Chi Phi allegations and Jane Doe lawsuit to Letitia James' special prosecutor takeover

New York State Police to help investigate Cornell campus sex crimes

Cornell’s campus police have traditionally handled criminal investigations on university grounds. Although the department has full law enforcement powers, it operates under the university.

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Under the new plan, New York State Police investigators will be involved in examining sexual crime allegations, bringing in investigators who work independently of Cornell.

The change follows criticism of the handling of a case involving allegations of a gang rape at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

The woman who reported the incident said she was drugged and sexually assaulted by several fraternity members after attending a party.

In a lawsuit filed in September, she alleged that she was pressured to take drugs while at the house and was unable to protect herself.

She also claimed that messages describing her as sexually available to fraternity members were shared on Snapchat without her knowledge.

Cornell shut down the fraternity chapter and disciplined several students after its internal investigation. However, no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

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Also Read: What did Letitia James say about alleged Cornell gang rape? Why New York AG faces bar ethics complaint

Cornell faces growing pressure over sexual assault response

New York Governor Kathy Hochul removed the Tompkins County district attorney from the case this month following public anger over the lack of charges. New York Attorney General Letitia James is now leading the investigation.

Cornell has also hired former Deputy US Attorney General Sally Yates to conduct an independent review of how the university handled the allegations.

Kotlikoff said the university would also expand sexual violence prevention programmes, add victim advocates and improve education on when students should step in to protect others.

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He acknowledged that sexual violence was not limited to fraternities and said the university also needed to address excessive drinking and drug use on campus.

“We will take all necessary steps to address the conditions that led to Jane Doe’s experiences, and those of other survivors,” Kotlikoff said.

The announcement came a day before Cornell’s faculty senate was due to consider a resolution expressing no confidence in the administration’s handling of sexual assault on campus.

(With AP inputs)