'Cringe Kamala strikes again': Harris' botched Trump 'mob boss' impression goes viral after 2028 hint

Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris has come under fire after a video of her attempting to imitate President Donald Trump went viral. The remarks were made during a public appearance at the National Action Network convention in New York, where Harris was addressing Trump’s foreign policy. Kamala Harris is criticized for her Trump impersonation at a New York event, which detracted from her points on foreign policy. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (REUTERS)

During her interview, Harris attempted to portray Trump as a “mob boss,” using exaggerated speech and tone. According to the New York Post, the impression received little reaction from the audience and has drawn backlash online.

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“Total Cringe” impression of Donald Trump The clip spread rapidly across platforms, with MAGA critics describing the impersonation as “cringeworthy” and among the “worst” impressions.

According to reports from the New York Post and Radar Online, Harris used the impression while criticising Trump’s approach to global alliances, suggesting he treats foreign policy like dividing territory among powers.

Harris said, “The way that he's thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America first, it's to withdraw from these relationships and these connections, and then he [Trump] kind of acts like a mob boss.”

However, her delivery of the impression she does next overshadowed the substance of her remarks, becoming the focal point of public discussion.

She mocked and impersonated Trump and said, “Well, you know, you take Eastern Europe, and I’ll take the Western Hemisphere.” She continued after a laugh, “And then you over there, you get Asia, and we’ll just divide it up.”

Podcaster Benny Johnson wrote on X, “Kamala Harris' 'Trump Impersonation' is the worst thing I have ever seen. Total cringe.”