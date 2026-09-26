Dale Caldwell girlfriend: NJ lieutenant governor misconduct investigation reveals bombshell details

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell resigned from his post on Friday, a day after Governor Mikie Sherrill released a report on an investigation that found he had engaged in sexual harassment and violated state ethics rules.

Dale Caldwell resigned after a New Jersey investigation found sexual harassment and ethics violations. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

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The report, released Thursday night, said Caldwell had tried to get a promotion for a state employee he was dating. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Calcagni, had previously said his client acknowledged recommending the woman for a promotion, but denied ordering anyone to promote her.

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What else did the investigation find?

The 61-page investigation, conducted by former state attorney general Christopher Porrino and his law firm Lowenstein Sandler, alleged Caldwell's comments toward a female staffer amounted to sexual harassment.

Caldwell, 66, had made an advance toward a staff member's friend, and when he was rebuffed, told the staffer, “you young women are looking for young sperm.”

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{{^usCountry}} The report also alleged Caldwell brought personal guests to ticketed events, including the opera, without paying for them, as required by ethics rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also alleged Caldwell brought personal guests to ticketed events, including the opera, without paying for them, as required by ethics rules. {{/usCountry}}

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Calcagni previously said his client "categorically denies" making the sperm statement. Caldwell also denied other claims, including that he gives out his business cards to women for inappropriate reasons.

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Caldwell's response to the allegations

The investigation began after an anonymous complaint was sent in May to state ethics officials and The New York Times.

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In response, Caldwell said in May that the complaint was "inaccurate, misleading, and completely false."

In a letter included in the law firm's report, Caldwell said he suspected his relationships with women were being subjected to extra scrutiny because he was a single Black man.

In a statement to local media before Sherrill announced the resignation, Caldwell's lawyer Thomas Calcagni disputed the investigation's findings, saying the “one-sided process lacked the requisite due process that should be afforded every citizen of this state.”

(With inputs of Bloomberg and AP)