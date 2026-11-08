US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had asked mixed martial arts promoter Dana White to serve as White House press secretary and called on him to bring some fighters along as assistants "even though some are not from our country."

Donald Trump said he asked Dana White to serve as White House press secretary. (AFP)

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White, chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is a "violent Fighter and Warrior," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

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Deep Dive Did Dana White accept Donald Trump’s offer to become White House press secretary? White had not publicly confirmed a decision. Reports said he declined the offer, but he also said he planned to meet Trump in Washington, where the proposal could be discussed further. Why did Trump ask Dana White to bring UFC fighters as press secretary assistants? Trump named six current or former UFC titleholders and said they were needed to defend the country against what he called the “Lunatic Left.” White has not confirmed whether he would bring them. What does the White House press secretary do, and does Dana White have relevant experience? The press secretary communicates the administration’s position to reporters and answers questions at regular briefings. The articles say White has no established background in government or political communications.

Trump asked for six current or former UFC titleholders to join White, including two athletes from Russia's Dagestan region, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov; Americans Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and "Kayla Harris," likely a reference to Kayla Harrison; and Amanda Nunes, a Brazilian native who became an American citizen last year.

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{{^usCountry}} "We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. White and UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, did not immediately return requests for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. White and UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, did not immediately return requests for comment. {{/usCountry}}