Dangerous tornado tears through Dover, Delaware; damage reported

A large and dangerous tornado tore through Dover, Delaware, on Thursday evening, causing damage, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was confirmed at 6:18 p.m. EDT.
The NWS said the "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Dover Speedway, or over Dover, moving northeast at 30 mph. Damage from the tornado has been reported in Dover."
Deep Dive
What areas in Delaware were impacted by the tornado in Dover?
What should I do if I'm in a tornado warning and cannot find immediate shelter?
Why was the tornado in Dover described as particularly dangerous?
“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW," the NWS warned.
Also Read: Columbia, PA tornado damage: Scary videos emerge as Lancaster County hit; West Chester under warning
Dover is located in Kent County, which is under tornado warning till 6:45 p.m. EDT.{{/usCountry}}
Dover is located in Kent County, which is under tornado warning till 6:45 p.m. EDT.{{/usCountry}}
The NWS warned, "You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Locations impacted by the tornado include:
Dover
Camden
Cheswold
Rising Sun-Lebanon
Rising Sun
Dover Base Housing
Dover Speedway
Wyoming
Little Creek
Leipsic
Rodney
Village
Kent Acres
Highland Acres
Also Read: Tornado threat today: Which states and cities are under watch? See full list as Maryland, DC under alert
Tornado Watch
Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia until 10 p.m. EDT Thursday. The agency warned that the storms could produce a few tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 70 mph and hail.
The National Weather Service office in Baltimore-Washington said the highest tornado threat is across central and northeastern Maryland, partly because of the bay breeze ahead of the approaching front.
“Severe T-Storm and Tornado Watches are valid for the shaded areas until 10pm,” the agency said in a post at 3:30 p.m. “The highest tornado threat looks to be up across central & northeast MD due to the bay breeze ahead of the front.”
Storms were expected to move through the region from the afternoon into the evening, with the greatest concern between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.