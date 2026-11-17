The remains of Danielle Lopez, a New Jersey woman who disappeared in April 2024, have been identified following a multi-agency search in the Pine Barrens, bringing an end to nearly two years of uncertainty for her family.

Authorities identified remains found in Burlington County’s Pine Barrens as Danielle Lopez, who disappeared in April 2024. (X@901Lulu)

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The New Jersey State Police confirmed on Monday that human remains discovered during a weekend search in Burlington County belonged to Lopez, who was 37 when she was reported missing. Her identity was established through dental records, according to her mother, Sue Quackenbush, CBS News reported.

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While the discovery has answered the family's long-standing question about Lopez's whereabouts, the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Remains discovered during multi-agency search

Authorities located the remains on Saturday during a coordinated search involving the New Jersey State Police Major Crime South Unit, the Missing Persons Unit and other agencies.

The operation took place in the Chatsworth area of Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, within the Pine Barrens region of Burlington County.

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{{^usCountry}} Quackenbush, who accompanied law enforcement during the search, said she was distributing missing-person flyers advertising an increased reward when authorities discovered the remains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quackenbush, who accompanied law enforcement during the search, said she was distributing missing-person flyers advertising an increased reward when authorities discovered the remains. {{/usCountry}}

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She said investigators informed her that dental records had confirmed her daughter's identity. However, police have not disclosed the precise location where the remains were recovered.

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Mother speaks about terror and grief

For Quackenbush, the discovery brought an end to an agonizing period of uncertainty, but also marked the beginning of a painful new chapter.

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Reflecting on the emotional impact of the news, she said: “The terror is gone. The grief is now here. Regardless of what even happened, I know where she is and she’s coming home,” as per NJ.com.

She also recalled speaking with her daughter for the last time by telephone on April 12, 2024. Lopez had told her mother that she was camping and appeared happy during their conversation.

Quackenbush said authorities have not yet determined whether foul play was involved in her daughter's death. Investigators have indicated that it is too early to establish the circumstances surrounding the case.

Lopez disappeared after camping trip in April 2024

Lopez, who lived in Willingboro, was last seen on April 13, 2024, at a Wawa convenience store along Route 72 in Vincentown, New Jersey, according to state police.

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She had reportedly told her mother that she was camping with her boyfriend in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

Her blue Hyundai Accent was subsequently discovered disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest, located in Woodland Township.

Investigators previously interviewed Lopez's boyfriend, who told police that he last saw her on the morning of April 13. Other people who had been in contact with her in the days leading up to her disappearance were also questioned as part of the investigation.

Her boyfriend is currently serving time in state prison on charges unrelated to Lopez's disappearance, according to prison records.

Investigation remains ongoing

Despite the identification of Lopez's remains, authorities have yet to provide details about how or when she died.

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Investigators continue to seek information that could help establish what happened to Lopez after she disappeared in April 2024.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, extension 2554.