Darren Indyke worked closely with Jeffrey Epstein for decades, handling his legal affairs and helping manage his business interests. Now, Epstein’s longtime lawyer and estate executor is facing a lawsuit in New Mexico over allegations that he helped conceal Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

Who is Darren Indyke?

Darren Indyke, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime lawyer, faces New Mexico lawsuit over alleged sex trafficking cover-up. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

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Darren Indyke is a lawyer who worked closely with Jeffrey Epstein for decades. He is one of the two executors of Epstein’s estate.

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As per CBS News, he was perhaps Epstein’s closest associate going back to the 1990s. He helped set up Epstein’s complex web of businesses, properties and legal teams.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Indyke was a recent college graduate from New York when he first met Epstein about three decades ago. He was working at a small Manhattan law firm called Gold & Wachtel, which had Epstein as a client.

He later studied law at Cornell University and graduated in 1991. He then went back to Gold & Wachtel as a lawyer. After that, he moved to a large national law firm called Greenberg Traurig.

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{{^usCountry}} According to WSJ, Indyke left the firm around 1996 to work only for Epstein. He supported Epstein’s financial consulting firm. He said at a 2009 hearing in the US Virgin Islands: “I was given an incredible opportunity and that was to go join and work closely with Mr. Epstein, who had become kind of my mentor.” When Epstein went to jail in 2008, he asked Indyke to run his financial consulting business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to WSJ, Indyke left the firm around 1996 to work only for Epstein. He supported Epstein’s financial consulting firm. He said at a 2009 hearing in the US Virgin Islands: “I was given an incredible opportunity and that was to go join and work closely with Mr. Epstein, who had become kind of my mentor.” When Epstein went to jail in 2008, he asked Indyke to run his financial consulting business. {{/usCountry}}

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Indyke now lives in Delray Beach, Florida, and works as a lawyer at Parlatore Law Group.

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New Mexico sues Indyke and Kahn

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Indyke is now facing a new legal fight. According to AP, New Mexico’s attorney general, Raul Torrez, sued Indyke and Kahn. The lawsuit accuses them of hiding Epstein’s sex trafficking operation at his Zorro Ranch near Santa Fe.

The suit asks the court to stop the two from accepting any payments from Epstein’s estate. Torrez also accused them of being aware of the sexual abuse of girls and young women at the ranch. Both men told a congressional committee they did not know about Epstein’s abuse, though Torrez has a different view.

According to AP, Torrez said the estate holds more than $100 million. He said Indyke and Kahn “stand to benefit substantially” unless a court steps in. “Those resources rightfully belong in the hands of survivors,” he said.

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Epstein bought the ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, in 1993. It was sold by his estate in 2023, with the money going to creditors.

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What he told Congress

Indyke spoke to the US House Oversight Committee behind closed doors on March 19, 2026. As per CBS News, he told the committee he “had no knowledge whatsoever” of Epstein’s crimes. He said he did not socialize with Epstein. He called himself “one of many attorneys whom Mr. Epstein regularly consulted.”

Indyke also said: “The truth is that I did not know what Mr. Epstein did after hours, behind closed doors, and in places where I was not present.”

Other claims against him

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As per CBS News, Indyke and Kahn were named on paperwork for dozens of linked companies that helped make payments to Epstein’s abuse survivors.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a federal judge allowed another lawsuit against the two men to proceed, saying allegations suggested they knew about the abuse and helped it continue. Epstein’s victims’ compensation program paid more than $121 million to 136 women, while those who accepted payments had to give up their right to sue Indyke and Kahn. Both men have denied knowing about Epstein’s sex trafficking.

Epstein took his own life in August 2019 in a New York jail. He was waiting for trial on sex trafficking charges. His former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after her 2021 conviction.

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According to AP, Epstein was never charged with a crime in New Mexico. The state attorney general’s office said in 2019 that it was investigating the case.