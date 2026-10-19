Gypsy Rose Blanchard explains sideswiping claim after Louisiana crash; no arrests made

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has responded to a woman who claimed the reality star sideswiped her car in Louisiana, explaining that she was getting her hair extensions removed ahead of a funeral. The exchange took place in the comments of a Facebook post about the October 17 crash, which caused minor damage but left no one injured. Gypsy Rose Blanchard responded to a woman’s Facebook post about a reported car collision. (X)

The incident comes weeks after the death of Ken Urker, Blanchard’s former fiance and the father of her daughter, Aurora.

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What Gypsy Rose said in the Facebook comments A Facebook user posted about a crash with Gypsy Rose Blanchard. “2026 is wild. Just got sideswiped by Gypsy Rose. FML,” the user wrote, as per TMZ.

Another post by Tucker Simmons had photos of the white car’s damage, mainly a heavily dented driver’s side door and many scuff marks. The user added a photo of the police report.

Under the post Shana Pellegrin, wrote: “She was coming back from getting her hair done in Kenner. Nice, she had spa day after her baby daddy died and I almost got pushed into the Walgreens flowerbed. The whole time I’m thinking she must be getting ready for a damn interview.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard replied in the comments, according to the Facebook post, “I was getting my extension taken out because I have a funeral to go to in the coming weeks. Again have a blessed day,” she wrote.

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What police and sources said Louisiana State Police Troop C told TMZ that troopers looked into a minor crash involving Gypsy Rose in Terrebonne Parish on October 17. Police said it caused minor property damage and no one was hurt. No arrests were made.

The crash came during a heartbreaking time for Gypsy. Her former fiance Ken Urker, the father of their daughter Aurora, died suddenly earlier this month.