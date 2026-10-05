Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'missing'? Truth behind viral claim amid new petition against cyberbullying
Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she and Urker faced cyberbullying and launched a petition for Keenan's Law. Meanwhile, false claims went viral she was missing.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, one of America's celebrity criminals, has been in the news over the death of her fiancé, Ken Urker. Blanchard herself revealed in an interview with PEOPLE, published on October 1 that she believed Urker died from an overdose.
Gypsy Rose, convicted for the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee Blanchard," was released in 2023 after serving eight years in prison. She has since become a celebrity with her television appearances, amassing millions of followers on social media.
Blanchard told PEOPLE that she believes that Ken Urker died from an overdose even though official cause of death has not been revealed. On Sunday, a fresh development emerged with Blanchard alleging that Ken Urker was subjected to cyberbullying in the days before his death.
Meanwhile, the death of Ken Urker has put Gypsy Rose Blanchard at the center of media attention. Amid that, claims emerged that Gypsy Rose could be missing.
Also read: Ken Urker death: Sister suspects foul play, blasts ‘vile human being’ Gypsy Rose
Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Missing?
The claims the Gypsy Rose Blanchard is missing went viral on social media over the last week. It claimed that Blanchard went missing on the morning of October 2, and her family are not able to locate her. They went on the claim that Gypsy Rose Blanchard had left a note before she disappeared.
For instance, here's a post viral on the Facebook group, CRIME FACTS: Missing Persons, Morbid , True Crime and Macabre.
However, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not missing; Ht.com can confirm. On Sunday, she wrote about supporting Keenan's Law, a proposed law to tackle cyberbullying.
Also read: Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives heartbreaking first reaction after Ken Urker's death: ‘Screamed until my throat burns’
Gypse Rose Blanchard Urges Support For Keenan's Law
Gyspy Rose has started a Change.org petition to gather support against Keenan's Law. The petition urges more comprehensive action against cyberbullying, noting that she and Urker faced intense cyberbullying in the weeks before his death.
“Ken was a public figure and experienced an enormous amount of public scrutiny,” Gypse Rose Blanchard wrote in the description of the petition.
“Ken made reports. I made reports. Videos were reported. Comments were reported. Posts were reported. And many times, the answer we received was: ‘No violation.’ That is the problem I want to change.”
“Being a public figure does not mean you stop being human. Public figures read the comments. They see the videos. They have children. They have parents. They have families. They experience the consequences of what happens online. Fame does not erase humanity.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More