Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'missing'? Truth behind viral claim amid new petition against cyberbullying

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, one of America's celebrity criminals, has been in the news over the death of her fiancé, Ken Urker. Blanchard herself revealed in an interview with PEOPLE, published on October 1 that she believed Urker died from an overdose. Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Gypsy Rose, convicted for the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee Blanchard," was released in 2023 after serving eight years in prison. She has since become a celebrity with her television appearances, amassing millions of followers on social media.

Blanchard told PEOPLE that she believes that Ken Urker died from an overdose even though official cause of death has not been revealed. On Sunday, a fresh development emerged with Blanchard alleging that Ken Urker was subjected to cyberbullying in the days before his death.

Meanwhile, the death of Ken Urker has put Gypsy Rose Blanchard at the center of media attention. Amid that, claims emerged that Gypsy Rose could be missing.

Also read: Ken Urker death: Sister suspects foul play, blasts ‘vile human being’ Gypsy Rose

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Missing? The claims the Gypsy Rose Blanchard is missing went viral on social media over the last week. It claimed that Blanchard went missing on the morning of October 2, and her family are not able to locate her. They went on the claim that Gypsy Rose Blanchard had left a note before she disappeared.

For instance, here's a post viral on the Facebook group, CRIME FACTS: Missing Persons, Morbid , True Crime and Macabre.

However, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not missing; Ht.com can confirm. On Sunday, she wrote about supporting Keenan's Law, a proposed law to tackle cyberbullying.

Also read: Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives heartbreaking first reaction after Ken Urker's death: ‘Screamed until my throat burns’

Gypse Rose Blanchard Urges Support For Keenan's Law Gyspy Rose has started a Change.org petition to gather support against Keenan's Law. The petition urges more comprehensive action against cyberbullying, noting that she and Urker faced intense cyberbullying in the weeks before his death.

“Ken was a public figure and experienced an enormous amount of public scrutiny,” Gypse Rose Blanchard wrote in the description of the petition.

“Ken made reports. I made reports. Videos were reported. Comments were reported. Posts were reported. And many times, the answer we received was: ‘No violation.’ That is the problem I want to change.”

“Being a public figure does not mean you stop being human. Public figures read the comments. They see the videos. They have children. They have parents. They have families. They experience the consequences of what happens online. Fame does not erase humanity.”