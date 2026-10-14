Gypsy Rose Blanchard accuses Ken Urker's sister Autumn Snyder of benefiting from his death, ‘Giving us nothing but hell’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has accused her late partner Ken Urker's sister, Autumn Snyder, of benefiting from Urker's October 1 death. Gypsy Rose Blanchard accuses Ken Urker's sister Autumn Snyder of benefiting from his death (gypsyrose.insta/Instagram)

"I'm grieving and the people that actually loved him are grieving," Blanchard said in an October 13 Instagram video, "and I haven't made a dime off of his death, neither has his mother or any of the ones that really loved him. Autumn, on the other hand?"

Blanchard, 35, shared a daughter, Aurora, 22 months, with Urker. In the video, she made a money gesture with her hand, adding, "Disgusting, disgusting."

Blanchard later added that she was disgusted to see Snyder "take this as an opportunity to cash in, because she did make some money to get to Louisiana," although she noted that Snyder "was never here."

Blanchard also claimed that Snyder and Urker were not close before his death.

"She's never approved of our relationship," she said, "and she for the last six months has been giving us nothing but hell."

Also Read | Ken Urker-Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship timeline, family, net worth: Details amid baby daddy's death at 33

Urker was found unresponsive on October 1, on his birthday. A family member found him inside a Louisiana home, a source close to the family confirmed to People.

Snyder went live on TikTok the same evening, and confirmed his death. She revealed that his last words to her were “I love you.”

Blanchard alleged that Snyder would "publicly criticize" Urker on her social media livestreams over several months.

"To now see her speaking to media outlets following his passing, after the way she publicly treated him while he was alive, is something I find deeply disturbing and disrespectful to his memory,” she added.

Blanchard said that during her final phone conversation with Urker, he told her that “Autumn had threatened to intensify her public attacks against him.”

“What I find particularly troubling is the willingness of tabloids and media outlets to present her perspective as though being his sister automatically makes her an authority on his private life, his relationships, or his state of mind. Being related to someone does not automatically mean you knew their heart, understood their struggles, or had their trust,” she said.

“I cannot speak to anyone else’s motives, but I can speak to what I witnessed, what Ken shared with me, and the pain he experienced from public scrutiny, including from people close to him,” she added.

Blanchard then explained how she would want to remember Urker.

Also Read | Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares how she shot down her mom with BB gun: ‘She was making me play Russian roulette’

“Ken deserves to be remembered for the man he was, the father he was, and the love he gave to those closest to him. His passing should not become another opportunity for public conflict, speculation, or personal gain,” said Blanchard.

She added, “There is a difference between honoring someone’s memory and using their death to gain a platform. I will continue to protect Ken’s memory, speak about the man I knew and loved, and advocate for the dignity and respect he deserved in life and still deserves in death.”

Why Gypsy Rose Blanchard was in prison Blanchard was accused of helping her boyfriend murder her abusive mother. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and admitted that she asked her boyfriend to fatally stab her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, to death in her sleep.

Blanchard was sentenced to just ten years in prison after attorneys learned how she was abused by her mother. She experienced Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which some kind of illness is faked, induced or exaggerated in a child by their caregiver. Dee Dee successfully convinced doctors and other people around her that Blanchard battled leukaemia and muscular dystrophy among other illnesses.

Blanchard confessed that she was in the house when Nicholas Godejohn, her partner, stabbed Dee Dee to death. She admitted that she did nothing to stop the crime.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2019 for the murder of Dee Dee. He confessed that he committed the crime only because Blanchard convinced him to, according to court filings, CNN reported.