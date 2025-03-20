Menu Explore
AP |
Mar 20, 2025 03:10 AM IST

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — A series of chain-reaction crashes and a fire in a Wyoming highway tunnel that killed three people started when a pickup truck lost control and partially blocked traffic on the slick roadway, federal investigators said Wednesday.

Deadly crashes and fire in Wyoming highway tunnel started with pickup losing control, NTSB says
Deadly crashes and fire in Wyoming highway tunnel started with pickup losing control, NTSB says

It had snowed before the Feb. 14 crashes along Interstate 80, the primary east-west road corridor through Wyoming, near the small town of Green River, Wyoming. The highway was wet with possible ice or slush near the tunnel exit when a westbound Toyota pickup drove out of the tunnel and spun, hitting a guardrail before stopping, blocking the right lane and part of the left lane, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.

Other vehicles headed out of the tunnel tried to avoid hitting the Toyota, including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and blocked both lanes of traffic about 200 feet before the tunnel's exit, it said.

A Dodge pickup hit that tractor-trailer, and another tractor-trailer hit the Dodge pickup. That second tractor-trailer, entangled with the Dodge truck, hit the jackknifed tractor-trailer again before hitting the Toyota and another truck outside the tunnel, the NTSB said.

Several other vehicles then collided inside the tunnel, and there was a post-crash fire, the report said.

Two of the people in the Dodge pickup truck died as a result of the crashes, the NTSB said. The driver of a tractor-trailer in the tunnel was trapped inside the vehicle and died in the fire, it said.

Twenty other people had injuries of varying degrees, the NTSB said.

The crash took place in the westbound tube of the twin tunnel under Castle Rock, a sandstone formation that looms over the town of Green River in the state’s southwest region.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
