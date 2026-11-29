Karachi, Rescue workers on Sunday recovered three more bodies from the rubble of an under-construction six-storey building that collapsed in Pakistan's Karachi, taking the death toll to 16, local media reported.

Death toll due to building collapse in Pak’s Karachi rises to 16 more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The building collapsed on Wednesday in Karachi's Administration Employees Housing Society near Baloch Colony, prompting a major search and rescue operation.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The rescue operation entered its fifth day on Sunday, with one person still missing, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing Rescue 1122.

Two bodies were recovered overnight, while another was pulled out from the debris later in the day. Efforts were underway to establish the identity of the latest victim.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, 14 injured people were rescued from the rubble on the day the building collapsed, with around 30 labourers believed to have been inside at the time.

Preliminary findings indicated that the building had been approved for a basement, ground floor and one additional storey, but several additional floors had allegedly been constructed in violation of the approved plan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, emergency services rescued 28-year-old Muhammad Adil alive from beneath the rubble, two days after the building collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, emergency services rescued 28-year-old Muhammad Adil alive from beneath the rubble, two days after the building collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police have arrested four suspects, including one of the building's owners and three contractors, who were sent on five-day physical remand on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

An FIR was registered against the building's owners, builder, architect, structural engineer and contractors on charges including murder, negligence and abetment.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered the removal of Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Waseem Shamshad and the suspension of 16 officials of the authority following the incident.

Shah also directed the authorities to include the building's architect and structural engineer in the investigation to ascertain whether construction regulations and safety standards had been violated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karachi Commissioner's Office has submitted a report to the chief minister on action taken against illegal and unauthorised buildings in the city.

At least 516 buildings had been sealed as part of an ongoing crackdown as of November 27, the report said.

According to the report, action was taken against 262 buildings under construction in various districts. Of these, 158 were sealed, while notices were issued to 12 buildings.

In the last 20 years, there have been more than 45 incidents of collapses involving illegally constructed structures and extremely dilapidated buildings, leaving at least 160 people dead, according to data available with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Data compiled by the SBCA indicates that over 500 buildings across Karachi have been declared unsafe for habitation, with most of them located in the Old City Area and Lyari.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.