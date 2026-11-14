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Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins wins election for governor in Alaska

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska, defeating Republicans Dave Bronson.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 10:41:42 IST
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Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska, defeating Republicans Dave Bronson, Treg Taylor and Bernadette M. Wilson.

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska. (Getty Images via AFP)
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska. (Getty Images via AFP)

The win by Kreiss-Tomkins, a former lawmaker, marks the first time a Democrat has been elected governor of Alaska since 1998. He will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Kreiss-Tomkins called for a moratorium on new data center construction in the state until the legislature passes comprehensive regulations on their development. The Associated Press declared Kreiss-Tomkins the winner at 12:01 a.m. EST.

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Home/World News/Us News/Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins Wins Election For Governor In Alaska
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