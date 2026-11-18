Democrat Mary Peltola won Alaska's US Senate race on Tuesday, projections from US media showed, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan and giving her party its ninth flip of the midterm elections and a commanding 56-44 Senate majority. Peltola faced off against incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (R-AK) in one of the nation's most closely watched races. (Getty Images via AFP)

Peltola won 50% of first-place votes to Sullivan's 46%, enough to clear the 50% threshold and avoid additional rounds under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system.

Trump won Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, but voter frustration with the high cost of living and the state's strong independent political streak put it back in play for Democrats.

"As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my career to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first," Peltola said on X after media projected her victory. "Thank you, Alaska. Let’s get to work."

Alaska's isolated communities can make its election counts unusually lengthy. The race was further complicated by allegations that Democrats helped recruit an independent candidate as a spoiler.

Two other candidates were on the general-election ballot: Republican Gerry Heikes, a drywall contractor, and Dan J. Sullivan Jr., a retired schoolteacher running as an independent.

Republicans alleged that Sullivan Jr. was recruited to confuse voters who supported the incumbent senator and unsuccessfully sought to remove him from the ballot, arguing he was not a "good faith" candidate. Alaska's Supreme Court rejected that argument.

Just before Election Day, the New York Times reported that Peltola's campaign had helped recruit Sullivan Jr. into the race. Peltola's campaign denied any involvement. Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy ordered a state investigation into the allegations and has said it was examining anything that could "resemble perjury."

The Justice Department also launched a criminal investigation into possible wrongdoing. US Attorney General Todd Blanche has described the reported recruitment effort as "fraud."

The department has sent more than 140 subpoenas, letters and notices in its investigation, Reuters previously reported, though those actions do not indicate guilt.

The contest was the final uncalled race in the Senate. Peltola's win gives Democrats their largest majority since 2009, which, combined with securing the House of Representatives, sets up two years of possible deadlock between Congress and President Donald Trump.