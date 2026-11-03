Democratic Party groups lost a bid to temporarily block the Trump administration from pressuring states to set aside mail-in ballots of people the US claims are likely non-citizens, a significant win for federal officials less than 24 hours before the midterm elections.

Judge finds insufficient grounds for intervention

Judge James Boasberg rejected a request to block the DOJ from urging state officials to set aside ballots cast by voters. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

US Chief District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Monday denied a request to temporarily block the Justice Department from asking state election officials to set aside the votes of potentially tens of thousands of people on lists that Democrats suspect the US is preparing to send to multiple states.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also read | 'Absurd rhetoric': North Korea fires back at US over $6.3 billion Binance crypto heist claims

Deep Dive What did the judge decide in the Democrats’ challenge to the Trump administration’s ballot efforts? US Chief District Judge James Boasberg denied the Democratic groups’ request to temporarily block the Justice Department from asking states to set aside ballots cast by people suspected of being noncitizens. Why did the judge reject the Democrats’ request to block the ballot effort? He said the groups had not shown that any state had removed voters from its rolls or segregated ballots in response to the administration’s letters. Without that evidence, he found they lacked the legal standing needed for an early order. Did the Supreme Court let the Trump administration block California from counting the disputed ballots? No. The Supreme Court rejected the administration’s emergency request to stop California from counting mail-in ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters alleged to be noncitizens.

The judge held that the Democratic groups had not presented evidence that any state had segregated any ballots at the government’s request, depriving the groups of the legal standing necessary to win such an order at an early stage in the lawsuit.

Campaign committees suffer court setback

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Had state officials capitulated in the face of the administration’s browbeating, this may well have been a different case,” the judge wrote. “At this stage in the litigation, however, Plaintiffs present no evidence demonstrating that any state has acquiesced and removed a voter from the rolls or segregated her ballot based on the Government’s letters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Had state officials capitulated in the face of the administration’s browbeating, this may well have been a different case,” the judge wrote. “At this stage in the litigation, however, Plaintiffs present no evidence demonstrating that any state has acquiesced and removed a voter from the rolls or segregated her ballot based on the Government’s letters.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The ruling, which may be appealed, is a major setback for groups including the Democratic Senate and House campaign committees. They sued President Donald Trump and the Justice Department on Oct. 20, accusing them of attempting to interfere in the election.

Also read | Tucker Carlson warns Trump's 'nuclear strike' in Iran's Pickax Mountain will make World War III 'inevitable'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Elias Law Group, which represents the Democratic groups, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.