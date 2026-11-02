Tucker Carlson warns Trump's 'nuclear strike' in Iran's Pickax Mountain will make World War III 'inevitable'

According to Carlson, Israeli intelligence believes that the alleged uranium enrichment program in Pickax Mountain is located in tunnels under a layer of 300 feet of solid granite. The only way to penetrate is a nuclear strike and Carlson says Netanyahu is calling Trump "about it every day."

Tucker Carlson claimed that Trump and Netanyahu are allegedly planning a nuclear strike in Iran's Pickax Mountain "here Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program."

Former Fox News host and conservative host Tucker Carlson has made an explosive claim on Sunday night about Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's next course of action in Iran. Nearly 24 hours since the post first hit X, it remains a major point of discussion, especially with the midterm elections being just days ahead.

Why does Tucker Carlson say a US nuclear strike on Iran could lead to World War III?

Why does Tucker Carlson say a US nuclear strike on Iran could lead to World War III?

What is Pickax Mountain, and why did Tucker Carlson identify it as a possible target in Iran?

What is Pickax Mountain, and why did Tucker Carlson identify it as a possible target in Iran?

Why Tucker Carlson thinks US nuclear strike on Iran could make World War III 'inevitable' Tucker Carlson explained in his post that a nuclear strike on Iran's Pickax Mountain could trigger a widespread nuclear conflict that could make World War II "inevitable". Carlson says "that war would be short and final."

"No country other than the United States has ever used a nuclear weapon in war. Some would like to. An American nuclear attack on Iran would set a new precedent," Carlson wrote.

"The Russians have already told at least two other governments that an American nuclear strike on Iran would free them to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine," he explained. "Pakistan and India would be tempted to do the same against each other, as would North Korea against Seoul."

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US-Israel planning to resume Iran strikes after midterms US and Israel are planning to launch a renewed operation in Iran after the midterm elections are over in the United States on November 5, multiple reports claim.

On October 26, CNN reported, citing three officials, that the US has deployed sufficient forces in the Middle East to launch a strike in the Middle East within "96 hours" of a nod from Trump. The officials described it as a significant departure from the earlier US posturing of only striking infrastructure in Iran that can be rebuilt within a short time.

The sources, mostly US officials cited in the CNN report, said it was more a matter of when and not if Trump will greenlight the "big effort" in Iran.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported on October 29 that US has already communicated to its allies in the Middle East to prepare for an offensive on Iran. The AP sources also said that the attacks could likely take place after the US midterm elections.