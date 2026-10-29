Trump rally attendee says he is making up for missing the Jonestown Massacre: ‘This is as close as I'll ever get’
A man at Trump’s South Carolina rally sparked a stir by comparing the event to the Jonestown Massacre, calling it a chance to witness a cult firsthand.
Ahead of Donald Trump's appearance for an election campaign rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Thursday, a man's explanation of why he is attending it has caused quite a stir.
Hours before the rally was slated to start, a rally attendee at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, was asked by the Fox reporter on live TV why he was attending. The individual said that he was "too young" when the Jonestown Massacre happened and is making up for it by attending the rally.
The Jonestown Massacre refers to the death of 918 members of the Peoples Temple, Jim Jones' cult, in a coordinated mass suicide in Guyana on November 18, 1978.
The individual was asked by the Fox News reporter: "Why are you here this morning?"
The individual said: "Well, in the late 70s, I was a little too young to go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre. But this is as close as I'll ever get, so that's why I'm here. There's nothing like seeing a cult right up front."
The reporter then says, "Alright, may be he's not a Trump supporter", and the broadcast the cuts away from him.
Here's the video:
Trump will be rallying in South Carolina in support of Senator Darline Graham, as polls show that she is locked in a tight contest with her Democrat rival for the Senate seat, Annie Andrews. A New York Times/Siena poll released on Wednesday, October 28, showed both candidates tied with 48% support.
The rally is slated to start at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center at 12:30pm ET.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More