Trump rally attendee says he is making up for missing the Jonestown Massacre: ‘This is as close as I'll ever get’

Ahead of Donald Trump's appearance for an election campaign rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Thursday, a man's explanation of why he is attending it has caused quite a stir. U.S. President Donald Trump departs Air Force One as he arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on October 29. (Getty Images via AFP)

Hours before the rally was slated to start, a rally attendee at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, was asked by the Fox reporter on live TV why he was attending. The individual said that he was "too young" when the Jonestown Massacre happened and is making up for it by attending the rally.

The Jonestown Massacre refers to the death of 918 members of the Peoples Temple, Jim Jones' cult, in a coordinated mass suicide in Guyana on November 18, 1978.

The individual was asked by the Fox News reporter: "Why are you here this morning?"

The individual said: "Well, in the late 70s, I was a little too young to go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre. But this is as close as I'll ever get, so that's why I'm here. There's nothing like seeing a cult right up front."

The reporter then says, "Alright, may be he's not a Trump supporter", and the broadcast the cuts away from him.

Here's the video: