Democrats win US House control, inch closer to Senate majority in huge blow to Trump

Democrats are projected to flip control of the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections, setting up the first real check on President Donald Trump’s power in Washington since he returned to the White House two years ago.

Democrats win US House control. (REUTERS)

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Several news organizations projected that Democrats would win a majority of the chamber, as the party rode a wave of voter dissatisfaction driven by cost-of-living concerns exacerbated by an unpopular war in Iran.

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Republicans struggled to create distance between themselves and the president, whose approval ratings plunged to all-time lows in the weeks leading up to the election as he urged supporters to vote as if he were on the ballot.

Deep Dive Why did Democrats gain control of the US House in the midterm elections? Voter dissatisfaction over cost-of-living concerns and the Iran war helped drive Democratic gains. Trump’s low approval ratings and Republicans’ difficulty distancing themselves from him also contributed. What does Democratic control of the House mean for Trump? It ends Trump’s ability to pass bills with only Republican support and gives Democrats investigative powers, including the ability to issue subpoenas and pursue impeachment proceedings. Trump has vowed to use his presidential veto. Did Democrats also win control of the US Senate? Democrats won several key Senate races and moved closer to a majority, but control remained uncertain. They needed to hold seats in Michigan and Minnesota to maintain their chances.

Candidates capitalized on that frustration, picking up seats across the country, including several in ruby red states and districts Republicans easily carried in 2024. They gained seats in Indiana, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, among others.

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{{^usCountry}} The uncertainty cast by a divided government in Washington caused investors to pull back from riskier assets. US equity futures extended losses and the dollar dropped, while Treasuries were boosted as investors shifted into havens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The uncertainty cast by a divided government in Washington caused investors to pull back from riskier assets. US equity futures extended losses and the dollar dropped, while Treasuries were boosted as investors shifted into havens. {{/usCountry}}

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In the race for the Senate, Democrats also notched wins that moved them closer to winning a majority in the upper chamber.

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Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here.

James Talarico of Texas was projected to defeat Republican Ken Paxton in the state’s hotly contested Senate race, becoming the first Democrat to win a statewide election there in roughly three decades. Trump’s feud with longtime Senator John Cornyn resulted in his GOP primary defeat at the hands of Paxton, whom many considered to be the weaker general election candidate.

Democrat Annie Andrews was also projected to pull off a stunning victory in deep red South Carolina, according to Decision Desk HQ, defeating Darline Graham, the brother of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Darline Graham had filled the seat on a temporary basis, but Trump urged her to seek a full term.

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Democrat Roy Cooper, the former governor of North Carolina, prevailed over Republican Michael Whatley, the Associated Press and NBC News projected. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire were also projected to win their races. Still, Democrats must hold seats in Michigan and Minnesota to maintain their chances of taking the Senate.

In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to become the first Black woman elected governor in US history and the first Democrat to win the state’s governor’s mansion since 1998.

The change in House control, which will take effect Jan. 3, will end Trump’s ability to pass bills solely with Republican support. But that shift is unlikely to result in much successful legislation, as Trump maintains his grip on the White House and has vowed to wield the presidential veto.

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Still, the election will hand Democrats powerful investigative tools, which they’re expected to train on the president and his administration, family and business interests. That includes the authority to issue subpoenas — and to undertake impeachment proceedings.

The business world is already bracing for an onslaught of investigations, as Democrats are expected to single out private sector players seen as cozying up to the Trump administration for any signs of special treatment, from contract wins to merger and acquisition approvals. Deals struck with the president’s business interests and family as well as donations to his pet projects, including construction of a new White House ballroom, are among expected targets.

Trump, who took in the Election results alongside Cabinet officials and advisers in the East Room of the White House, struck a defiant tone, telling CBS News before results came in that he would embrace becoming “Mr. Veto” if Democrats took control of Congress.

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The White House also cast blame on GOP candidates, with one official saying on condition of anonymity that Trump did a better job promoting office-seekers than they did themselves. The president, however, handpicked many officials running in competitive races. His appointments and political feuds with fellow Republicans also resulted in several open Senate seats.

Democrats overcame a sizeable Republican cash advantage, as well as an unusual mid-decade effort in several Republican-led states to redraw district lines to favor the party’s candidates. Democrats followed suit, but on-net the resulting map favored Republicans.