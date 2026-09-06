Did Trump cut down trees at the White House? Here's why dozens of trees are being removed across Washington, DC

President Donald Trump's effort to reshape Washington, DC, has expanded to the removal of dozens of mature trees across federal properties. The work includes tree removals at the White House grounds and the historic East Potomac Golf Links.

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The latest controversy centers on reports that more than 60 trees have been cut down at the public golf course as part of a proposed redesign. Earlier landscaping work also cleared or heavily trimmed mature trees around the White House.

Trump's executive order, “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful,” signed in March 2025, relates to the tree removals. The initiative seeks to overhaul several high-profile public spaces. These include the White House, Lafayette Square, the East Potomac Golf Links, and areas surrounding national monuments.

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Why are trees being removed?

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{{^usCountry}} According to The Washington Post, more than 60 trees have already been removed from the century-old East Potomac Golf Links. Among them were a cherry tree near the 14th hole and two large sycamores on the fourth hole. Stumps now mark several former tree locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Washington Post, more than 60 trees have already been removed from the century-old East Potomac Golf Links. Among them were a cherry tree near the 14th hole and two large sycamores on the fourth hole. Stumps now mark several former tree locations. {{/usCountry}}

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The administration plans to turn the municipal golf course into a championship-level venue capable of hosting the Ryder Cup, PGA Tour events, and the U.S. Open. The White House has said the project aims to restore prestige to Washington's waterfront and modernize the public facility.

The administration has also altered landscaping at the White House. According to Forbes, mature trees along the North and South Lawns have been removed or heavily pruned to accommodate expanded security measures and construction for the new ballroom project. Earlier renovation work also replaced much of the Rose Garden's traditional landscaping with a paved patio

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Plans for Lafayette Square have also attracted attention. Documents previously reviewed by The Washington Post indicated Trump's proposal to plant 47 maple trees, symbolising his position as the 47th president, although existing trees would need to be removed to implement the redesign.

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Environmental and preservation concerns

The trees being cut have raised opposition from preservation organizations. The DC Preservation League and golfers have filed lawsuits challenging the East Potomac redevelopment.

The opposition argued that the project conflicts with an 1897 Act of Congress that required the park to remain dedicated to public recreation. They also contend that the administration bypassed standard federal environmental reviews before beginning construction work.

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Separately, viral social media posts recently claimed Trump had removed iconic weeping willow trees outside the Kennedy Center. However, reports showed those trees were actually removed in October because they had reached the end of their lifespan. The Kennedy Center has historically replaced the shallow-rooted willows every 10 to 15 years due to decay and storm damage.

The broader Washington makeover includes a proposed $600 million White House ballroom, renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, restoration of statues and fountains, and the proposed Independence Arch near Memorial Circle.

According to The New York Times, updated federal disclosures estimate that taxpayer-backed costs for the capital's redesign now exceed $1.2 billion, though the administration has previously said several projects would rely on private funding.