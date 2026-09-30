Did Trump say ‘I've done a s***** job’? Here's the truth as remark goes viral amid falling approval

A clip from Donald Trump's speech at a luncheon of AI and tech leaders at the White House caused a stir on social media amid the 80-year-old's record-low approval ratings.

Trump hosts a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington on September 29. (REUTERS)

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In the clip, Trump appears to say, "I have done a sh**** job as President." Although the POTUS said the words, he did so in a completely different context.

Why Did Trump Say 'I've Done A Sh**** Job'?

At Tuesday's lunch of AI industry leaders, Donald Trump launched the America.gov website - an AI chatbot by the US Government for citizens to access federal services. The lunch and launch were part of Trump's bid to waive concerns raised by some leaders in the AI industry about slowing down the technology.

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{{^usCountry}} After Trump launched the new AI chatbot, he ruminated about how impressed his staff were with. He said one of them said it was the hey said was the "biggest thing" he has ever done. He then went on to joke that if that was the biggest thing he has ever done, then he has "done a sh**** job President." What Trump Said: Read Full Remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Trump launched the new AI chatbot, he ruminated about how impressed his staff were with. He said one of them said it was the hey said was the "biggest thing" he has ever done. He then went on to joke that if that was the biggest thing he has ever done, then he has "done a sh**** job President." What Trump Said: Read Full Remarks {{/usCountry}}

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"They say, this is one of the most incredible things that your government has done," Trump said. "I don't think so. I think it's damn good.

But somebody said, 'Sir, this is going to be the single biggest thing you've done in government.'"

"I said, 'I don't think so,' Trump continued. "But it's damn good, OK? It's just another thing. Just another thing. 'Sir there's no question this will be the biggest thing'. If it is the biggest thing I've ever done, I've done a s***** job as president."

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Here's the video of Trump's remarks:

What Is America.gov: Explained

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Launching America.gov, Trump hailed it as a "reinvention" of government. Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia's team developed the chatbot. Gebbia is working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Trump said at the event that the functions and capabilities of the model are currently limited and that they are still developing it.

"We're making it dramatically easier, faster, and more convenient to get what you need exactly when you need it," Trump said. "It's a restoration of America's founding promise and it's a reinvention of your government for the 21st century and beyond."