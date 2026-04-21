Did Trump want to use nuclear codes in Iran? Did Dan Caine stop him? Ex-CIA analyst's claim fact checked

Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, reports of President Donald Trump's exploits in the situation room are making headlines.

US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

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Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was kept out of the situation room during the rescue of the two F-15 airmen who fell in Iranian territory after the US jets were shot down by Iran. The decision was taken after Trump "screamed at aides for hours," causing distractions, an official told the Wall Street Journal.

Amid that, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson has made an explosive claim. Johnson, who blogs and commentates on national security matters, claimed that Donald Trump wanted to use the nuclear codes against Iran but was stopped by General Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Army's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The incident happened at Saturday's emergency meeting of the Pentagon, Johnson claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Kamala Harris makes big claim on Iran war, says ‘Trump pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu' Larry Johnson's Big Claim Fact Checked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Kamala Harris makes big claim on Iran war, says ‘Trump pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu' Larry Johnson's Big Claim Fact Checked {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Appearing on the Judging Freedom podcast, Johnson said: "They recognize they've got some problems (regarding the Iran war) and need to deal with them. There was a report that an emergency meeting was held Saturday night, and one account claimed that at the White House, Trump wanted to use the nuclear codes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appearing on the Judging Freedom podcast, Johnson said: "They recognize they've got some problems (regarding the Iran war) and need to deal with them. There was a report that an emergency meeting was held Saturday night, and one account claimed that at the White House, Trump wanted to use the nuclear codes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "General Dan Caine reportedly opposed it, invoking his authority as head of the military," Johnson claimed. "It was described as a heated confrontation. Images showed Cain leaving the meeting with his head down." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "General Dan Caine reportedly opposed it, invoking his authority as head of the military," Johnson claimed. "It was described as a heated confrontation. Images showed Cain leaving the meeting with his head down." {{/usCountry}}

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However, there are no confirmed reports that there was an emergency meeting of the Pentagon on Saturday, April 18. A briefing of the Pentagon was held on Thursday, April 16, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared alongside General Dan Caine.

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No other meetings or briefings at the Pentagon have been reported since. Thus, it appears that there are no credible reports that can corroborate the claims of ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson.

Also read: ‘Under no pressure to make a deal’: Trump claims US is winning Iran war ‘by a lot’ as ceasefire deadline looms

More On Why Trump Was Kept Out Of Situation Room

A source speaking to the Wall Street Journal revealed that Trump was kept out of the situation room "for hours" after he allegedly kept screaming at his aides. He was not allowed inside by military officials because "they believed his impatience wouldn't be helpful," the official cited by WSJ said.

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“Aides kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates because they believed his impatience wouldn’t be helpful,” the source said, noting that Trump was briefed at only "meaningful moments."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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