Did US give Greenland to Denmark after WW2? Fact-checking Trump's ‘stupid’ claim at Davos

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the US gave Greenland to Denmark after World War 2. The claim was made during the 79-year-old's speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos amid tensions between Washington and Europe over Trump's plans to acquire Greenland. Donald Trump speaks prior to a bilateral meeting with Switzerland's Federal President Guy Parmelin (via REUTERS)

Trump said the US was ‘stupid’ to return Greenland. “We gave back Greenland to Denmark after World War II. How stupid were we to do that, we did that,” he added.

The president stated that the US had fought to secure the Arctic territory during the war. “We fought for Denmark, to save it,” he said.

Did the United States give Greenland to Denmark? No. Greenland has been under Danish control since the early 18th century and remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark to this day. The US has never owned or governed Greenland.

Timeline

- 1721: Denmark-Norway began colonizing Greenland.

- 1814: After the Napoleonic Wars, Denmark retained control (Treaty of Kiel).

- 1953: Greenland became an integral part of Denmark (no longer a colony).

- 1979: Home Rule Act granted Greenland self-government.

- 2009: Self-Government Act further increased autonomy (Greenland controls most internal affairs, Denmark handles defense and foreign policy).

The US has never transferred or given Greenland to Denmark because it was never American territory. However, the US has had a long-standing interest:

- 1941: During World War II, the US signed the Defense of Greenland Agreement with Denmark (in exile) to protect the island from German occupation. The US built military bases.

- 1946: President Harry Truman offered to buy Greenland for $100 million, but Denmark refused.

- 2019: President Trump publicly suggested the US purchase Greenland. Denmark rejected the idea again, calling it 'absurd'.

- 2026: Trump has again revived claims that US control of Greenland will bring global stability.