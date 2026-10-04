Does Christa Pike have siblings? Tennessee death row inmate's family in focus after botched execution attempt

There is renewed interest in Christa Pike’s life, including in her family, after her failed execution in Tennessee. Pike remains on a ventilator with hospital staff working to save her life and clear the pentobarbital she was administered from her system, her attorneys said, according to The Guardian. She received two doses of the drug in a failed attempt by the state of Tennessee to execute her on Wednesday, September 31.

A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US., obtained by Reuters on September 30, 2026. (J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

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Pike’s attorneys stated in a court filing that they believed problems with intravenous lines caused the pentobarbital to flow into her body instead of her bloodstream.

“Apparently at no point did any member of the execution team realize that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown and that the pentobarbital was, in whole or in part, entering Ms Pike’s body,” they wrote.

Deep Dive What details are known about Christa Pike's half-sister? Christa Pike has an unnamed half-sister from her mother, Carissa Hansen. However, there is limited public information about her sister's current whereabouts, and no records indicate her sister advocating for Christa during her legal proceedings. Why was there renewed interest in Christa Pike's family recently? Renewed interest in Christa Pike's family has emerged following her failed execution attempt in Tennessee, which prompted public attention toward her life and family background. How did the botched execution of Christa Pike affect the operational leadership in Tennessee's prison system? Following Christa Pike's botched execution, Tennessee's prisons chief, Frank Strada, resigned amidst the public outcry and the call for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Also Read | Who is Frank Strada? Tennessee prison chief resigns after failed execution of Christa Pike

They added that instead of “remedying this failure,” the execution team went on to prepare and administer a backup set of pentobarbital syringes.

Does Christa Pike have siblings?

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{{^usCountry}} Court records and background reports note that Pike has an unnamed half-sister from her mother, Carissa Hansen. However, there is limited reliable public information or record regarding her sibling's current whereabouts, and no public record of the sibling advocating for her during her legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court records and background reports note that Pike has an unnamed half-sister from her mother, Carissa Hansen. However, there is limited reliable public information or record regarding her sibling's current whereabouts, and no public record of the sibling advocating for her during her legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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Pike, 50, was sentenced to death in 1996 in connection with the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 20 at the time.

Pike and her then boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, murdered Slemmer at a job training camp in Knoxville, Tennessee. Shocking details about the case shocked the United States, including the fact that a pentagram had been carved into Slemmer’s chest.

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Also Read | Christa Pike health update: Tennessee death row inmate remains unconscious and on ventilator after botched execution attempt

Pike’s attorneys said that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder after the murder.

“It took me numerous years to even realize the gravity of what I’d done,” Pike had said in an earlier petition for clemency. “Even more to accept how many lives I affected. I took the life of someone’s child, sister, friend. It sickens me now to think I had the ability to commit such a crime.”

The Death Penalty Information Center states that the last execution of a woman in Tennessee was in 1820. This means Pike would have been the first woman to be executed in the state in more than 200 years.