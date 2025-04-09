Donald Trump admin says India among 50 nations willing to lower trade tariffs

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said India is among several countries now planning to lower tariffs, claiming that early signs indicate the Donald Trump administration’s trade measures are beginning to pay off. US President Donald Trump gestures as he attends the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.(REUTERS)

Defending the national emergency on trade, Jamieson Greer told the Senate Finance Committee that while the United States maintains an average 5 per cent tariff on agricultural goods, India’s average tariff stands at 39 per cent.

“Our average tariff on agricultural goods is 5 per cent, but India’s average tariff is 39 per cent. You understand the trend here. Our trade deficit, driven by these non-reciprocal conditions, is a manifestation of the loss of the nation's ability to manufacture, to grow, and to build. The President recognises the urgency of the moment,” said Greer.

He named India, along with Argentina, Vietnam and Israel, as among the countries that have shown willingness to reduce both tariff and non-tariff barriers under President Trump’s push for “reciprocity” in trade.

“Companies have announced $4 trillion into investments in the United States. Nearly 50 countries have approached me personally to discuss the President's new policy and explore how to achieve reciprocity. And they've spoken with many members of the administration. Several of these, such as Argentina, Vietnam, India, and Israel, have suggested that they will reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers in line with the President's policy,” Jamieson Greer claimed.

Greer said the sharp rise in the US trade deficit and the decline of its manufacturing sector were driven not by chance, but by “one-sided tariffs, trade barriers, and economic policies adopted by foreign partners”.

Trump’s trade move tied to national security, says Jamieson Greer

Calling it a “national security emergency”, Greer said such practices had deeply harmed American workers. He warned the US had lost five million manufacturing jobs and 90,000 factories since 1994.

He said that even in agriculture, where America once had a trade surplus, the balance turned negative during the final two years of the Biden administration.

Trump's sweeping trade overhaul, which includes a global baseline tariff and stricter duties on steel, aluminium, autos, and parts not manufactured in the US, has prompted nearly 50 countries to initiate discussions, according to Greer.

“Several of these… have suggested that they will reduce their tariffs… in line with the President’s policy,” Jamieson Greer added.