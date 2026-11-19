President Donald Trump said that there were ‘indications’ that Iran was looking at using gas or bio weapons. The president's remarks on Thursday come as he's in China and is set to have a powerful trilateral meeting with his counterpart there, Xi Jinping, as well as Russia's Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump said that the US would 'wipe out' Iran if it attacked them on domestic soil. (AP Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Track live updates from the Trump, Xi, Putin trilateral here

What did President Trump say about Iran

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Trump told Fox News, “There is indication that Iran is looking at gasses, looking at bio, because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear.” He added, “Nuclear is much harder, and they’re looking at gas, and they’re looking at the bio. You know, the biological weapons – not nice – and other things, and we’ll see. We’re going to have a new year coming up, and we’ll see what happens after January 1st, but they’ve been nasty, you know, these are nasty people.”

His remarks also come after a CNN report indicated that Iran was looking at possibilities of detonating a chemical bomb in Washington DC to target Trump administration officials. Notably, several key members of his administration have already been moved to military bases, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent being the most recent. He's led the wave of sanctions against Iran in an effort to hurt them financially during this ongoing conflict.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Trump said there was no cause for concern about the prospect of an Iranian attack on domestic soil. “I don’t think so. No, I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out,” he told Fox. He also denied that his officials had been moved to military bases due to threats from Iran. “Well, that’s not only because of the Iran situation,” Trump said. Trump mulls fresh strikes against Iran, as per officials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Trump said there was no cause for concern about the prospect of an Iranian attack on domestic soil. “I don’t think so. No, I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out,” he told Fox. He also denied that his officials had been moved to military bases due to threats from Iran. “Well, that’s not only because of the Iran situation,” Trump said. Trump mulls fresh strikes against Iran, as per officials {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, Trump is mulling a new wave of extensive military strikes on Iran, as per New York Times. He is, however, yet to make a decision, as per the report.

Trump reportedly has been considering warnings from Israel about Iran's success in rebuilding its missile and drone arsenals and advancing in the chemical and biological weapons programmes. The president has also reportedly taken into account that the US now has a window in which it has significant military firepower in the area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The news of Trump mulling fresh strikes come at a time where there's a sharp divide within his own administration about continuing the conflict with Iran, especially after the midterm election results made it clear that the American voter was displeased with the war, NYT further reported.