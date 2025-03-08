Donald Trump cuts $400 million funding to Columbia University over ‘antisemitism’ concerns

US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday cut around $400 million worth of federal grants and aid to Columbia University, accusing it of failure to protect Jewish students from harassment during protests condemning Israel's war against Gaza. Student protesters gather inside their encampment on the Columbia University campus, April 29, 2024, in New York(AP File)

Columbia University was rocked by anti-war protests in April last year, leading to dozens of arrests. Protesters have said that criticizing Israel over its actions in Gaza or expressing solidarity with Palestinians cannot be accused of being antisemitic.

Four US government agencies announced “the immediate cancellation of approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to the school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

The statement said the $400 million cut would be followed by additional cuts amounting to $5 billion of federal funding commitments to the university.

Columbia University is one of five institutions that has come under review by the Trump administration for their alleged failure to protect Jewish students from harassment by anti-war protesters. Others under investigation include the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; Northwestern University; and Portland State University.

“Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses -- only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

“For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer,” she said, adding that universities must comply with all federal anti-discrimination laws if they need federal funding.

Columbia University had acknowledged antisemitism concerns. An internal task force found that Jewish students and Israelis were ostracized from student groups, humiliated in classrooms and subjected to verbal abuse during protests.

The university administration said it would work with the federal government to regain funds. “We take Columbia’s legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting antisemitism and ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” it said.

Trump vowed earlier this week to cut funds for institutions that allow ‘illegal protests’. “All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” Trump wrote Tuesday on his platform Truth Social.

“Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on ...the crime, arrested,” Trump said.