Donald Trump on third term in office: ‘Not something I’m looking to do'

US President Donald Trump in an interview in March stated that he did not want to run for a third term in office after speculation arose that he would campaign for the position in 2028 as well. US President Donald Trump stated that running for a third term would be too hard and it was not something he wanted to do(AFP)

In an interview with The Atlantic, which was conducted in March, and published on April 28, the US President was asked about a rumour that he had tasked the Department of Justice with looking into the legality of a third term.

Trump responded that he had not done so, and jokingly said, “That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it? Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter.”

While he noted that his supporters were in favour of him running for another term, he stated, “It’s not something that I’m looking to do. And I think it would be a very hard thing to do.”

The American Constitution's 22nd Amendment prohibits a person from becoming the President of the United States more than twice. Earlier this month, rumours of a third Trump presidency were fueled after his organisation started selling hats printed with the words “Trump 2028.”

President Trump finishes 100 days of second term

On Tuesday, Donald Trump marked 100 days of his second term in office, which will be marked with a rally in Michigan.

Trump also signed an executive order Tuesday relaxing some of his 25% auto tariffs to help domestic car manufacturers, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

In just 100 days of his presidency, Trump has signed nearly 140 executive orders, more than the total number of such orders signed by former President Biden during his four years in office.

In a largescale immigration crackdown, the Trump administration has also deported 139,000 people who were in the United States illegally.