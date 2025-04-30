Donald Trump says tariff talks with India going great, expects a trade deal soon

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that talks with India on tariffs were going great and that according to him the two countries would reach a trade deal soon, reported Reuters. US President Donald Trump stated that the country may come to a trade deal with India soon(AFP)

Ahead of a rally in Michigan, the President told reporters outside the White House that he also planned to visit Africa and hold talks with Australian officials during the 90-day pause on tariffs.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick also said earlier today, during an interview, that the Trump administration had reached a trade deal and was waiting for the country's approval to announce it.

"I have a deal done ... but I need to wait for their prime minister and their parliament to give its approval," Lutnick told CNBC.

Earlier this week, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent also affirmed that India could be one of the first to sign a trade deal with the US, though he did not provide any further details.

Donald Trump had levied a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, and had later announced a 90-day pause on the duties to discuss trade agreements with several countries.

Trump's trade talks with India

In February, India and the US agreed to begin work on the first phase of a trade deal, aiming to conclude it by the end of this year and boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Donald Trump in the US in February where the two leaders agreed to initiate discussions aimed at finalising a trade agreement at the earliest and resolving the ongoing differences over tariffs.

While India has reportedly made several concessions on energy and defense spending to appeal to the US, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stressed that India will not be pressured into any deal, and that the country would prioritise the interests of its people.