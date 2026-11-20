President Donald Trump has indicated that he will not make an immediate decision on launching fresh major strikes against Iran, suggesting that the issue may be discussed after the beginning of next year.

What Trump said

US President Donald Trump said he is not rushing any decision on new strikes on Iran. (REUTERS)

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Reuters asked Trump about the chance of new strikes in an interview. He said: “Well, I’ll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year.” He added, “We’ve got time.” Trump spoke from his plane as he returned to Washington from his trip to China.

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Trump gave a similar timeline in two other interviews. “We’ll see what happens after January 1,” he told Fox News. In a separate interview with a reporter for Axios and Israel’s News 12, he said: “I’m not rushing to make any decisions on Iran.”

Deep Dive When will Trump decide whether to launch fresh strikes on Iran? Trump said he would discuss the possibility after the beginning of the new year and said, “We’ll see what happens after January 1.” He has not announced a decision to order new strikes. Why is Trump delaying a decision on further strikes against Iran? Trump said, “We’ve got time,” and that he was not rushing to make a decision. The reports do not give a specific reason for the timing; they say efforts to resolve the conflict remain stalled. Is Trump considering another round of strikes on Iran or an end to the conflict? Trump has alternated between threatening further attacks and suggesting he could bring the fighting to an end. He has not made a final decision on fresh major strikes.

According to Reuters, Trump has recently shifted between threatening more attacks on Iran and suggesting that he could bring the fighting to an end. Both sides remain at a standstill over efforts to end the conflict. Before the November 3 elections, Trump repeatedly said Iran could be more willing to reach a deal after the US polls.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: What is Cheget? Putin's nuclear briefcase spotted at APEC summit in China Trump defends Iran war despite midterm losses, backs Vance’s remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: What is Cheget? Putin's nuclear briefcase spotted at APEC summit in China Trump defends Iran war despite midterm losses, backs Vance’s remarks {{/usCountry}}

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Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. Last week, the Trump administration said it believes the US blockade and economic sanctions against Iran are working. On Thursday, the Senate again rejected a measure aimed at limiting the war. Republicans will remain in control of the Senate until January 3.

Trump has accepted that Iran played a role in the losses, but said he would not have changed course. Vice President JD Vance, a possible 2028 presidential candidate, publicly distanced himself from the war and blamed it for the party’s political rout. Trump later directed Vance away from Iran diplomacy to focus on domestic matters.

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When Reuters asked Trump about Vance's social media post, he said: “JD was fine.” He added: “What he said was right. He said that the whole situation is one of the reasons certainly that the election didn’t go our way.” Trump also defended his decision to go to war with Iran, saying: “And the big thing is if you had to do it again, would you do it? And the answer is yes. Because you can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

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Trump responds to report of possible Iran dirty bomb threat against Washington

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According to Reuters, Trump was asked about a CNN report this week claiming that Iran was planning to set off a “dirty bomb” in Washington. A dirty bomb uses regular explosives to spread radioactive material.

When asked whether people in the US capital should be worried, Trump appeared to play down the threat, saying, “I don’t think so.”

Trump also said there were signs Iran was “looking at” biological or chemical weapons, without giving details. “There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they’re looking at gas and ... biological weapons — not nice — and other things,” he said.