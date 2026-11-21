DoorDash users across the US are reporting problems with the food delivery app. As per Downdetector, over 12,742 reports of an outage have been filed so far on November 21.

What the app is showing

DoorDash is reportedly down for thousands of users. (Unsplash) more less

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Users are seeing an error message that reads, "Whoops. We experienced an error while executing your request. Please try again." The screen gives two options, Retry and Log Out.

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What users are saying

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{{^usCountry}} According to users, the app and website are not working. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to users, the app and website are not working. {{/usCountry}}

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One user said they could not even change their delivery address, writing, "I cant even input an address to change doordash delivery, the h-ll".

Another user wrote, "“Whoops we experienced an error” Wth is going on in the digital word these days?"

A third user asked, "Bro are they hacking doordash now? Is doordash down for anyone else.."

A user wrote on X, “Bro are they hacking doordash now? Is doordash down for anyone else.. I need my food man. F--k”

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About DoorDash

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DoorDash is an on-demand delivery and local commerce platform. It connects customers with restaurants, grocery stores and retail shops through its app and website.

According to the company, DoorDash started in 2013 and has since grown to more than 40 countries. Its international presence now includes Deliveroo and Wolt. The company is listed on NASDAQ under the name DASH.

DoorDash now has a growing presence around the world, which includes Deliveroo and Wolt. It says it brings together global scale and local knowledge to serve communities everywhere.

The issue is yet to be officially explained, and DoorDash has not shared any statement on the reported outage at the time of writing.